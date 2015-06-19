Fitch Updates Swiss Mortgage Assumptions; No Rating Impact

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria Addendum: Switzerland
here
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its
criteria for
analysing securities backed by Swiss residential mortgage loans.
The assumptions are used for rating new and existing RMBS
transactions as well
as mortgage covered bond programmes.
The criteria addendum replaces the report of the same name dated
31 March 2015.
There have not been any changes in the criteria assumptions and
the update does
not have any impact on existing ratings.
More information is available in the report, 'Criteria Addendum:
Switzerland -
Residential Mortgage Assumptions', which is available at
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Dr. Georgy Kharlamov
Director
+49 69 768076 263
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Susanne Matern, CFA
Managing Director
+49 69 768076 237
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
