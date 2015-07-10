Fitch Affirms Zurich Insurance Company IFS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Zurich Insurance
Company's (ZIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'
and Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable.
ZIC is the main
operating company of the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG).]A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects ZIG's solid and stable capital position
and strong
earnings generation. ZIG's Fitch Prism factor-based model score
was 'Very
Strong' based on 2014 financials. The result of the Swiss
solvency test, as
calculated by the company, remained high at 196% at end-2014
(versus 217% at
end-2013).
Fitch recognises the substantial improvements in capital
adequacy ZIG has
achieved since it dipped during the financial crisis and the
decreased
volatility of the group's capital ratios. This strengthening is
offset by the
company's fairly high amount of goodwill and intangibles that
adversely affects
the quality of capital.
ZIG's financial leverage is in line with its ratings. Using
Fitch's methodology,
we calculate ZIG's financial leverage at 23.2% for 2014 (2013:
24.8%). Fitch
considers the insurer's fixed charge coverage (2014: 10.8x) and
financial
flexibility as sufficiently strong for the rating level.
Fitch views underlying earnings as strong, primarily driven by
ZIC's diversified
profit sources and reduced claims experience relating to natural
catastrophes.
However, for both 2014 as well as 1Q15 ZIC reported a decline in
business
operating profit after tax (BOP). In 2014 BOP was down by 1% to
USD4,638m and
net profit declined 3% to USD3,895m. In 1Q15 BOP declined 6%
yoy, partly due to
a stronger USD.
In 2014 the BOP return on equity for the group declined slightly
to 11.1% from
11.6% in 2013, which is below the company's stated strategic
target of 12%-14%.
However, Fitch views positively for the rating the group's
resilience in the
challenging operating environment.
Exposure to higher-risk investments, such as equities, hedge
funds and private
equity, is moderate, at 48% of total group equity at end-2014,
but increased
versus the previous year (2013: 42%). ZIG's fixed-income
portfolio is high in
credit quality. About 58% is rated 'AAA' and 'AA' and only 2.5%
is below
investment-grade or un-rated. Fitch considers the insurer's
technical reserves
as prudent, but also recognises that due to the long-tail nature
of the non-life
business, the group faces the risk that actual losses emerging
on claims
provisions may prove higher-than-expected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if ZIG's leverage drops below 20%
and fixed-charge
coverage increases to above 12x, on a sustained basis, while the
capital score
remains "Very Strong" in Fitch Prism FBM capital model.
The key triggers for a downgrade include a sustained drop in the
company's
risk-adjusted capital position, an increase in adjusted
debt-to-total capital to
above 30%, large acquisitions weakening capitalisation, and
financial leverage
increasing such that it is outside the company's historical risk
appetite or
area of expertise.
In May 2015, Fitch proposed changes to the way it assesses
insurance group and
debt ratings (See Exposure Draft: see "Fitch Publishes Exposure
Draft of Updated
Notching Criteria" dated 12 May 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
It is still
assessing the impact of the proposals on companies and their
debt issues. If the
new notching proposals are made final, ZIG's 'A-' subordinated
debt ratings may
be upgraded by one notch. No other ratings are expected to be
impacted by the
proposed changes to Fitch's notching criteria.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
ZIC
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Zurich Finance (USA), Inc.
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Cloverie plc (secured on subordinated notes of ZIC) senior debt
affirmed at 'A+'
Cloverie plc (secured on subordinated notes of ZIC) subordinated
debt affirmed
at 'A-'
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
