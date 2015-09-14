Fitch: Fed Lift-Off Matters for Emerging Markets

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fed Lift-off Matters for Emerging
Markets
here
HONG KONG/LONDON, September 13 (Fitch) Part of the rationale for
ultra-loose
monetary policies from global central banks has been to depress
risk and term
premiums via a portfolio-rebalancing effect, Fitch Ratings says
in a new report.
This is consistent with the emergence of pressure on emerging
markets as Fed
lift-off approaches.
Emerging-market borrowers may have become more exposed since
2008 to an impact
on their funding conditions from an increase in US interest
rates, according to
Fitch's research.
A rise in the Fed Funds rate has been well-signalled, but there
remains a
substantial gap between the US Federal Reserve's indication of
the future path
of rates and what the market is pricing in. An outcome closer to
the Fed's
guidance could be a significant shock.
"Fed Lift-Off Matters for Emerging Markets" is available from
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
