Fitch Affirms Roche at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

LONDON, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Switzerland-based
pharmaceutical company Roche Holding Ltd.'s (Roche) Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'AA' with Stable Outlook. The Short-term IDR has
been affirmed
at 'F1+'. A full list of rating actions is summarised below at
the end of this
commentary.
The rating affirmation reflects Roche's market-leading positions
within the
global pharmaceutical industry, particularly in high-margin
oncology treatment
as well as diagnostics. Focused on innovation, Roche's drug
pipeline is
industry-leading in selected treatment areas and its patent
protection profile
comfortable compared with industry peers, translating into
strong profitability.
Given its reliance on oncology, which Fitch sees as a constraint
on its rating
at present, Roche actively uses its financial flexibility to
diversify its
operations, as evidenced by last year's pharmaceutical
acquisition with a focus
on rare diseases and R&D allocation across a variety of
specialist treatments.
In addition, Roche is gradually growing and diversifying its
diagnostics
portfolio, which has seen dynamic emerging market growth.
Despite these recent investments, Roche's financial profile is
supported by
strong operational cash flows and a fairly conservative
financial policy
protecting the group's solid financial profile and underpinning
the Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Financial Metrics Reflective of Acquisition
Roche's purchase of InterMune (completed in September 2014),
together with
bolt-on acquisitions totalling CHF2.5bn (including milestone
payments), resulted
in net acquisition spending of CHF9.6bn in 2014, leading to an
increase in funds
from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to 1.1x by end-2014
from 0.6x in
2013, a level that remains consistent with the current ratings.
Fitch expects
Roche to generate free cash flow (FCF) margins (post capex and
dividends) of
7%-9%, which should help support a steady pace of deleveraging
over the next
four years.
Improving Business Profile
Fitch views recent investments outside oncology and the steady
development of
the diagnostics division as positive for the business risk
profile of the group,
rebalancing its revenue away from its strong focus on oncology
over time.
Nevertheless, with key product launches in immuno-oncology
expected over the
next two years and development of combination therapies,
oncology is expected to
remain the key value driver for the group over the four-year
rating horizon,
limiting any rating upside due to treatment concentration.
Executing Targeted M&A Strategy
We see additional financial headroom at the current rating for
Roche to continue
its selective M&A approach of adding specific assets to areas of
expertise that
will enhance product, R&D and/or technology platforms. However,
such M&A would
need to be supported by successful product launches and pipeline
developments,
improving the underlying business risk, while maintaining
financial metrics
within the defined parameters to avoid negative rating action.
Modest Patent Risk
Fitch views Roche's exposure to near-term patent expiry as
modest, with less
than 3% of sales subject to loss of patent over the next 24
months. We view this
as favourable compared with industry peers and reflects Roche's
recent pipeline
approvals and product launches. In addition, given the high
biopharma content of
its drugs portfolio (representing approx. 70% of all treatments)
and expected
gradual development of biosimilar competition, Fitch expects
more gradual
competition for biologic agents compared with large molecule
drugs, resulting
more in a patent 'slope' as opposed to a patent 'cliff'.
Diagnostics Diversification
Fitch views Roche's diversification in diagnostics as a positive
factor
underpinning the company's strong business risk profile. Roche
is a global
market leader in in-vitro diagnostics, in which it has around a
20% market
share. In-vitro diagnostics account for 23% of group sales.
Despite lower
profitability and higher capital intensity than pharma, it
provides some
diversity to earnings, emerging-market growth prospects, and R&D
synergies with
the pharmaceuticals division, focusing on developing drug
personalisation.
Positive Sector Trends
Fitch views secular trends in the pharma- and healthcare sectors
as positive,
with increasing access to healthcare globally, an ageing
population, an increase
of chronic diseases, as well as innovation in specialist
treatments.
Value in Healthcare; Profitability Unaffected
We believe that the growing focus on value in healthcare has
intensified the
debate around pharma's pricing power, which may ultimately
affect peak sales
assumption for these new treatments and hence underlying R&D
productivity.
Fitch however expects Roche's EBITDA margins to remain at
industry-leading
levels of around 40%, reflecting the strong biotech and
innovation content of
its treatments. Potentially softer pricing of some of its new
treatments should
be compensated by their increasing volumes in addition to the
initiated
restructuring of Roche's overall cost base.
STRONG LIQUIDITY
Fitch assesses Roche's liquidity profile (as of end-December
2014) as strong,
comprising readily available cash of CHF9.0bn (Fitch-defined),
more than
sufficiently covering short-term maturities of CHF6.3bn. Roche
also has access
to a USD7.5bn CP programme (of which USD3.3bn were utilised at
end-2014),
supported by EUR3.9bn undrawn committed bank facilities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
-Sales over our four-year rating case are expected to grow by
CAGR3.3%, with
pharmaceutical sales supported by recently launched and/or filed
new treatments;
the diagnostics division is expected to have a more moderate
growth profile
supported by emerging market investments and recent-bolt on
acquisition widening
the division's product offering.
-Continuation of industry-leading profitability with EBITDA
margins at around
40%, as innovation and restructuring benefits offset pricing
pressures
-R&D expenses at 18% of sales
-Moderate working capital profile that may be weakened in the
short-term due to
product launches.
-FX volatility (particularly EM and USD exposure) resulting in
continued FX
translation risks.
-Capex at no more than 7% of sales
-Annual bolt-on acquisition or shares buy-back basket of up to
CHF2.8bn with
larger M&A treated as event risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Significant pipeline setbacks and negative clinical trial
results translating
into weaker revenue and profit growth
-Major debt-financed acquisition or share buybacks, resulting in
FFO adjusted
net leverage above 1.5x on a sustained basis (2014: 1.1x)
-FFO fixed charge cover below 10x (2014: 16.5x) and free cash
flow (FCF) margin
of less than 5% (2014: 11.5x) on a sustained basis
Positive: Although not expected in the near-term, future
developments that could
lead to positive rating actions include sustained
industry-leading profitability
and cash flow generation with commitment to financial ratios in
line with a
higher rating category. These would be:
-FFO adjusted net leverage no greater than 0.5x on a sustained
basis
-FFO fixed charge cover of 20x or above, on a sustained basis
-Increased product diversification, reducing Roche's reliance on
its oncology
offer
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Roche Holding Ltd.
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Roche Holdings Inc.
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Roche Finance Europe BV
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'
