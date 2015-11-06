Fitch: M&A Reshapes Global Building Materials Sector

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Building Materials Peer Study here LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings shows in its global peer study that the building materials sector is suffering from sub-investment grade financial profiles, despite investment-grade business profiles. Balance sheets are growing because of consolidation and deleveraging has been delayed - in some cases by years. Mega-deals are shaping the industry and changing the face of companies in the sector. The most prominent examples are the merger between the world's largest cement manufacturers, Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA, to create LafargeHolcim Ltd (BBB/Stable), CRH plc's (BBB/Negative) EUR6.5bn acquisition of LafargeHolcim's global assets, and HeidelbergCement AG's (BB+/Stable) acquisition of Italcementi SpA. Companies in the sector will improve their financial headroom over the coming years, as they focus on better credit metrics through disposals, capital increases and earnings growth. We assume moderate earnings growth across the sector as capacity utilisation improves and due to the cost-cutting programmes of recent years, which have given companies leaner operating structures. This detailed peer comparison reviews the key rating strengths and weaknesses for each company in the sector. It also discusses different factors assessed in Fitch's Building Materials Rating Navigators and compares how each company is positioned against its peers. The report, Fitch Ratings, London, 06 November 201505 November 2015: Fitch Ratings shows in its global peer study that the building materials sector is suffering from sub-investment grade financial profiles, despite investment-grade business profiles. Balance sheets are growing because of consolidation and deleveraging has been delayed - in some cases by years. Mega-deals are shaping the industry and changing the face of companies in the sector. The most prominent examples are the merger between the world's largest cement manufacturers, Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA, to create LafargeHolcim Ltd (BBB/Stable), CRH plc's (BBB/Negative) EUR6.5bn acquisition of LafargeHolcim's global assets, and HeidelbergCement AG's (BB+/Stable) acquisition of Italcementi SpA. Companies in the sector will improve their financial headroom over the coming years, as they focus on better credit metrics through disposals, capital increases and earnings growth. We assume moderate earnings growth across the sector as capacity utilisation improves and due to the cost-cutting programmes of recent years, which have given companies leaner operating structures. This detailed peer comparison reviews the key rating strengths and weaknesses for each company in the sector. It also discusses different factors assessed in Fitch's Building Materials Rating Navigators and compares how each company is positioned against its peers. The report, "Building Materials Peer Study", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Contact: Ha-Anh Bui Director +44 20 3530 1566 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN , is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Contact: Ha-Anh Bui Director +44 20 3530 1566 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.