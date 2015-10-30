Fitch Affirms Switzerland at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Switzerland's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA' with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Switzerland's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Switzerland's 'AAA' rating reflects its track record of prudent
economic and
fiscal policies, a diversified and wealthy economy, and high
levels of human
development. Switzerland surpasses its 'AAA' peers on most
indicators. GDP per
capita is 1.5x the 'AAA' median. General government debt is low
(34% of GDP
forecast for 2015) and falling. A forecast net external creditor
position of
156% of GDP in 2015 is underpinned by a history of current
account surpluses and
the Swiss franc's status as a global reserve currency.
We expect Swiss GDP to grow 0.9% in 2015 and 1.3% in 2016,
driven primarily by
private consumption growth. As expected, the Swiss economy
avoided recession
despite the business uncertainty and loss of competitiveness
following the Swiss
National Bank's discontinuation of the franc/euro exchange rate
ceiling. Real
GDP grew 0.2% qoq in 2Q15 following a 0.2% contraction in the
previous quarter.
Our forecast for annual average HICP inflation is -1% in 2015
and 0% in 2016,
lower than regional peers due to the appreciation of the
exchange rate in 1Q15.
Nevertheless, we view the emergence of a pernicious deflationary
spiral as
unlikely in Switzerland, given buoyant domestic demand, credit
growth dynamics
and that the price declines are mostly for imported goods.
General elections held on 18 October saw the right-wing SVP win
29% of the vote,
slightly more than their previous high point in 2007. The result
is unlikely to
dramatically change the political landscape or lead to radical
policy shifts
given the consensual system of Swiss politics. However, the
issue of immigration
may place strains on Switzerland's relationship with the EU.
The growth rates of real estate prices and private credit slowed
somewhat in
2015. Although real estate prices remain at high levels,
regulation and
generally prudent bank lending practices have restrained the
build-up of
imbalances.
The franc appreciation and the introduction of negative interest
rates have so
far had a limited impact on the banking system. This is due to
the diversified
nature of large banking groups and the high threshold above
which negative
interest rates are being applied. However, large interest rate
and mortgage
affordability risks have built up in the financial system.
Although not all
practical aspects of the too big-to-fail bank resolution regime
have yet been
fully put in place, we expect implementation to continue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the downside
risks to the
'AAA' rating are currently not material. Nonetheless, negative
rating action
could result from a material shock to the financial sector, for
example due to a
sharp correction in the Swiss residential real estate market, or
large losses on
trading and international lending portfolios.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In February 2014, Switzerland voted in a referendum to impose a
quota on
immigration by 2017. This would likely contravene Switzerland's
Free Movement of
Persons Agreement (FMPA) with the EU and could endanger other
treaties with the
EU, many of which are mutually dependent. In February 2015, the
Federal Council
approved draft legislation that provides the general framework
for imposing caps
on immigration, but left the regulation of immigration from the
EU open to
negotiation. We assume that the EU and Switzerland will not
permit a costly
rupture of economic relations even if they cannot agree on
amending the FMPA.
Lengthening life expectancies and an environment of extremely
low interest rates
weigh on the sustainability of the Swiss pension system and
public finances over
the longer term. We assume that the reforms necessary to ensure
sustainability
are passed before demographic pressures significantly erode the
fiscal position.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
