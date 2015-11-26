Fitch Affirms ZKB's IDR at 'AAA'/Stable; Viability Rating at 'a+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Zuercher
Kantonalbank's (ZKB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. A full
list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
ZKB's IDRs are equalised with those of the bank's guarantor and
sole owner, the
Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable). The Canton guarantees all of
ZKB's
non-subordinated liabilities according to a specific cantonal
law (ZKB Law).
This represents the canton's largest contingent liability, far
exceeding its own
direct debt. However, in light of the current legal framework,
Fitch believes
that this does not constraint the canton's ability to
recapitalise the bank,
should the need arise. In view of the bank's strong financial
profile and
resilient business model as reflected in its VR of 'a+', we
consider the risk of
large capital injections as remote.
The guarantee does not explicitly ensure timely support, but
Fitch believes that
support, if necessary, would be provided in a timely fashion,
given ZKB's high
importance for the canton and the potential repercussions of a
failure for the
Swiss financial sector. The bank's strategic importance for the
canton is
emphasised by its mandate (Leistungsauftrag) detailed in
guidelines governed by
the ZKB Law, which prescribes a regional focus of its activities
on the Canton
of Zurich, with limited nationwide or international activities.
The Canton of
Zurich is also required to maintain a cantonal bank according to
the cantonal
constitution.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The VR reflects ZKB's stable and diversified business model,
sound
profitability, strong asset quality, low risk appetite and
strong funding and
capitalisation.
The VR also reflects the bank's leading deposit and residential
mortgage lending
franchises in the Canton of Zurich, with market shares of 28%
and 35% at
end-2014, respectively. Its focus on Switzerland's largest
regional economy
mitigates its limited geographic diversification. ZKB is
Switzerland's
fourth-largest bank by total assets and Zurich is the largest
canton, accounting
for over a fifth of the country's GDP and just under a fifth of
its population.
ZKB's adequate profitability has faced rising pressure since the
Swiss central
bank introduced negative interest rates and removed the Swiss
franc's floor
against the euro in 1Q15. Similar to domestic competitors, ZKB
has since partly
offset the pressure from negative interest rates through higher
margins on new
mortgages. However, its performance suffers from its decision
not to charge
negative rates on deposits, except for large short-term
corporate balances. Its
large liquidity buffer (about CHF30bn held as central bank
deposits) further
dilutes its return on average assets (RoAA).
In 1Q15, ZKB acquired from the other cantonal banks the 81.9% it
did not already
own in Swisscanto Holding AG, Switzerland's leading investment
fund provider.
This will improve revenue diversification and net fee and
commission income's
contribution to total revenues, which stood at 29% at end-1H15.
As the
geographic constraint remains in place, we expect the bank to
maintain its
efforts to diversify revenues, notably by increasing the share
of more
profitable discretionary asset management mandates. We also
expect the bank to
gradually adjust the remuneration model of its asset management
business to
accommodate regulatory changes within the next three years.
Increased client investment activity on the back of market
volatility improved
ZKB's trading income in 1H15, which accounted for 20% of total
operating income
(up from 15% in 2014). Combined with solid fee income, this
relieved the
pressure on interest income, thus increasing operating income to
CHF1.1bn, which
was partly offset by integration and staff costs related to
Swisscanto. Despite
likely synergies as the integration nears completion, we expect
ZKB's cost base
to exceed those of international peers as its cantonal mandate
limits
flexibility.
On balance, ZKB has consistently released loan loss reserves
since 2011 and we
expect low loan impairment charges (LICs) in the near term,
helped by the
borrower-friendly interest rate environment and a resilient
Swiss economy as
Fitch expects GDP to grow slightly in the next two years. In the
medium term, we
expect LICs to increase moderately but remain manageable.
In our view, ZKB's cautious risk management adequately mitigates
its large
exposure to the property market's inherent volatility, and
particularly to
valuation risk in Zurich's property market. Its sound
underwriting standards are
evidenced by moderate loan-to-value ratios and below-average
loan growth since
2013 in the residential and commercial property segments (83%
and 16% of
property loans at end-1H15, respectively, ensuring high
granularity).
Consequently, ZKB could comfortably absorb LICs from a moderate
fall in property
prices.
Net income for 1H15 improved 17% yoy to CHF393m. Internal
capital generation is
adequate, even though typically about half of net income is
distributed to the
canton and municipalities. Capitalisation is strong in absolute
terms and
compared with international peers, driven by stringent
regulatory requirements
on Swiss domestically systemically important banks (D-SIB). ZKB
strengthened its
capitalisation in 2015 by issuing two Tier 2 instruments,
freeing up common
equity Tier 1 that was previously used to fulfil the progressive
component of
regulatory requirements. Undrawn CHF575m endowment capital
committed by the
Canton of Zurich benefits the VR as we would consider a drawdown
as ordinary
institutional support.
Deposits dominate the funding mix. Wholesale funding needs are
moderate and
funding costs are low, benefiting from the canton's guarantee
and the Swiss
public sector's perception as safe haven.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
ZKB's IDRs are subject to the same sensitivities as the canton's
IDRs. An
increase in the canton's contingent liabilities, which are
dominated by ZKB,
could pressure the canton's and, thus, ZKB's IDRs. For instance,
sustained
growth of the bank's balance sheet in excess of the canton's GDP
growth or a
multi-notch downgrade of ZKB's VR could signal a higher
likelihood of support
requirements for the canton.
ZKB's IDRs are also sensitive to changes to ZKB's relationship
with the canton,
especially if the ZKB Law is amended in a way that would weaken
the guarantee's
effectiveness or cast doubt on the timeliness of support.
However, we view this
scenario as unlikely in the foreseeable future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The VR is primarily vulnerable to large property-related losses
potentially
arising from a sharp correction of residential property prices
in Zurich. We
view such losses as the main potential trigger of a significant
weakening of
ZKB's capitalisation that could threaten its adherence to the
D-SIB
requirements. However, Fitch does not expect significant house
price correction
in Zurich in the near term.
ZKB's sound capitalisation and profits could absorb a material
settlement
potentially resulting from the US tax authorities' ongoing
investigations over
the bank's legacy US off-shore private banking clients. However,
a settlement
amount materially above our expectations could reduce ZKB's
financial
flexibility and damage its reputation, and thus put pressure on
its VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
