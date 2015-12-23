Fitch Affirms Swiss Re's IFS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss
Reinsurance Company
Limited's (Swiss Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'AA-' and
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. These actions
also apply to the
ratings of core operating subsidiaries. The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has
simultaneously affirmed Swiss Re's senior and subordinated
notes. A full rating
breakdown is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the strength of Swiss Re's financial
profile, dominant
position within the global reinsurance sector and very strong
risk-adjusted
capitalisation. Fitch regards Swiss Re's reinsurance operation
as one of a very
select group that have the scale, diversity and financial
strength to attract
the highest quality business being placed into the global
reinsurance market.
This should provide high resilience to the softening pricing
conditions that are
being reported across several reinsurance classes.
Fitch expects Swiss Re's property and casualty (P&C) reinsurance
business to
remain the core earnings generator for the foreseeable future.
The company's
main business segment has consistently achieved strong results,
both on an
absolute basis and compared with peers, reflecting a depth of
underwriting
experience and good diversity by reinsurance class. P&C
reinsurance reported a
9M15 combined ratio of 84.8% (9M14: 82.7%), which included a net
pre-tax loss
estimate of USD235m in respect of the Tianjin explosion in
August 2015.
Life and health (L&H) reinsurance performance continues to
strengthen, with 9M15
operating margin improving to 10.7% (9M14: 8.8%). Fitch believes
that management
actions taken to address underperforming business lines within
the division
should eliminate the drag on the performance of the L&H segment
and improve its
results. The reinsurer has reiterated its commitment to
achieving its 10%-12%
return on equity (ROE) target for 2015.
Fitch views capitalisation as very strong. The strength of Swiss
Re's capital
position is endorsed by confirmation that it would commence a
previously
announced CHF1bn share buy-back programme on 12 November 2015.
Fitch recognises that the operating environment remains
challenging for Swiss Re
and the wider (re)insurance industry. Persistently low interest
rates and
increasingly intense competition, especially in non-life
reinsurance, continue
to drive price softening across certain major reinsurance
classes. The agency
expects Swiss Re's diversified business profile and prudent
underwriting policy
to provide resilience to a protracted period of price softening,
should this
occur.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating drivers that could result in an upgrade include:
reduced
financial leverage under 15% (2014: 24%) and the risk-adjusted
capital position
increasing to 'extremely strong', as measured by Fitch's Prism
Factor-Based
Model (FBM), with underwriting performance remaining strong
relative to
similarly rated peers.
The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include:
increased
financial leverage above 25%; a sustained material drop in the
company's
risk-adjusted capital position to below 'very strong', as
measured by Fitch's
Prism FBM; a marked increase in the total financing and
commitments ratio above
1.0x (end-2014: 0.6x); or material underperformance relative to
similarly rated
peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Ltd
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corp.
Senior notes affirmed at 'A+'
Aquarius + Investments PLC
Subordinated debt (XS0897406814) affirmed at 'A-'
Contingent write-off note (XS0901578681) affirmed at 'BBB+'
Cloverie PLC
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
ELM B.V.
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Swiss Re Capital I LP
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 118
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
