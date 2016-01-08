Fitch Affirms Credit Suisse AG's Mortgage Covered Bonds at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON/PARIS, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Credit
Suisse AG's (CS, A/Positive/F1) CHF9.8bn equivalent outstanding
mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap of 3
(moderate high
risk) and the maximum 85% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes
into account in
its analysis, which provides more protection than the increased
'AAA' breakeven
AP of 86%. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds rating is
underpinned by the
Positive Outlook on CS.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86% corresponds to a breakeven
over-collateralisation
(OC) of 16.3%. It is mainly driven by the cash flow valuation
component (12%),
due to the differences between the stressed present values of
the programme's
assets and liabilities. This is a result of the eight-year
difference between
the modelled WA life of the cover assets and the covered bonds
and the fixed
rate portion of the cover pool (25%), which contributes to a
higher cash flow
valuation component in an increasing interest rate stress
scenario. Also
driving the breakeven OC is a 'AAA' credit loss of 5.2%,
reflecting an weighted
average (WA) default rate of 19.6% and a 75% WA recovery rate
for the cover
pool. The third driver of the breakeven OC is an asset disposal
loss component
of 3.5%, underlining the need for forced asset liquidation to
ensure timely
payment of outstanding covered bonds post issuer default. Cash
flows were
modelled with an assumed annual prepayment rate of 3% in the
worst case
scenario.
As of 18 December 2015, the outstanding mortgage covered bonds
of CHF9.8bn were
secured by a cover pool of CHF15.2bn of residential mortgages
secured on 28,375
Swiss properties.
All of the issued covered bonds are fixed-rate and denominated
in foreign
currencies (91.3% in EUR and 8.7% in USD). The guarantor hedges
interest rate
and foreign exchange risks between the cover assets and the
covered bonds. CS
acts as swap provider, subject to collateralisation and
best-effort replacement
triggers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) CS's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded by
three or more
notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the sum of notches
represented by the IDR
uplift and the Discontinuity Cap is reduced by three or more
notches; or (iii)
the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch considers in its analysis
increases above
the 'AAA' breakeven level of 86.0%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+49 (0)69 768076 112
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 (0)69 768076 133
Committee Chairperson
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 (0)1 44 29 91 40
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997618
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
