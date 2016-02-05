Fitch Places Bluestar on Rating Watch Positive on Parent's Syngenta Bid

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
China National
Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd's (Bluestar) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+' on Rating Watch Positive
(RWP). Fitch has also
placed on RWP the 'BBB+' ratings for the USD500m 3.5% senior
notes due 2018 and
the USD500m 4.375% senior notes due 2020 issued by Bluestar
Finance Holdings
Limited. Bluestar Finance Holdings Limited is a wholly owned
subsidiary of
Bluestar, and the notes are guaranteed by Bluestar.
Fitch's action follows the 3 February 2016 announcement that
Bluestar's parent,
China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), has offered to
buy Swiss seeds
and pesticides group Syngenta AG (Syngenta) for USD43bn. The
transaction is
subject to several conditions, including shareholder approval
and regulatory
clearance in various countries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Enhanced Strategic Importance: The acquisition of Syngenta
raises ChemChina's
overall strategic importance to the Chinese agriculture and food
industry, as
Syngenta is the world's third-largest seed company and one of
the four dominant
producers of genetically modified seeds. Enhancing agricultural
yields is of
high importance, as the country has more than 20% of the world's
population with
less than 10% of the planet's arable land. In addition, Chinese
agricultural
yields are more than 40% lower than those of most Western
countries.
If the acquisition is completed, the Group's agriculture
department will become
significantly bigger, accounting for close to 40% and 35% of the
Group's
pro-forma total assets and revenue, respectively, compared with
around 17% and
13% in 2014 after considering Pirelli & C. S.p.A.'s
consolidation.
Parental Linkage Drives Ratings: Bluestar's ratings remain
linked to the credit
profile of parent ChemChina, which effectively holds a 63.58%
stake. Bluestar
consistently receives guarantees from ChemChina for a
significant portion of its
loans. As of end-September 2015, 65% of Bluestar's loans were
guaranteed by
ChemChina.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- ChemChina will complete its acquisition of Syngenta.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Completion of the transaction
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- If the transaction is not completed, Fitch would be likely to
affirm
Bluestar's current ratings with a Stable Outlook
