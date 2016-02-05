Fitch: Credit Suisse's 4Q15 Results Demonstrate Restructuring Challenges

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Credit Suisse AG's
(Credit Suisse, A/Positive /a) 4Q15 results show the challenges
the bank is
facing to resize its capital market activities in a difficult
market
environment, despite improved revenues from its Swiss and Asian
franchises.
Credit Suisse reported lower revenues on both a
quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) as
well as a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, increased litigation
charges and increased
losses in its Strategic Resolution Unit (SRU), which manages
Credit Suisse's
legacy assets. Its fully-applied Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio
also fell by about 80bps q-o-q to 11.4%. The results have no
immediate effect on
Credit Suisse's ratings.
Credit Suisse reported a pre-tax loss of CHF6.4bn in 4Q15,
including goodwill
impairments (CHF3.8bn), litigation charges (CHF0.6bn),
restructuring charges
(CHF0.4bn) and increased losses at the SRU as a result of new
transfers from
Credit Suisse's core businesses. Excluding these items and also
a loss from fair
value of own debt (FVOD, CHF0.7bn) and some minor non-recurring
gains
(CHF0.1bn), the adjusted core pre-tax loss for 4Q15 would have
been CHF0.4bn.
For the full year, Credit Suisse reported a pre-tax loss of
CHF2.4bn. Excluding
goodwill impairment, non-recurring gains, CHF2.1bn SRU losses,
CHF0.8bn
litigation charges, restructuring charges and an FVOD gain of
CHF0.3bn, adjusted
core pre-tax profit fell 33% yoy to CHF4.2bn.
Credit Suisse's Swiss Universal Bank was the bank's strongest
positive
contributor to overall results, with pre-tax profits of CHF367m
falling 7% q-o-q
(and 48% y-o-y). The segment includes Private Banking as well as
Corporate &
Institutional Banking activities. The result was underpinned by
stronger
revenues (up 11% q-o-q) and delivered improved reported pre-tax
profits q-o-q
and y-o-y adjusted for restructuring charges (CHF39m) in 4Q15
and non-recurring
revenues from real estate gains (CHF414m) in 4Q14.
Credit Suisse's Asia Pacific segment, which includes Private and
Investment
Banking activities, is the segment management targets to deliver
the highest
earnings growth, and was the second strongest positive
contributor to Credit
Suisse's adjusted core pre-tax results, excluding goodwill
impairment (CHF756m),
restructuring expenses (CHF3m) and litigation expenses (CHF6m).
The segment's
adjusted pre-tax result was down 9% (q-o-q) but up 21% y-o-y,
especially due to
better fixed income sales and trading results.
International Wealth Management (IWM), comprising Private
Banking outside
Switzerland and Asia Pacific and Asset Management, showed
increased revenues
q-o-q (+9%) but falling y-o-y (-15%). Fitch did not expect a
decline in adjusted
pre-tax profits q-o-q (-5%) and y-o-y (-35%) in this segment and
we will be
monitoring earnings from the segment in the coming quarters
particularly
closely, because we generally consider it to be a more reliable
earnings
contributor.
IWM's fall in pre-tax profits was largely driven by weak results
in asset
management, where pre-tax income fell by 71% y-o-y (excluding
the impact of the
change in fund management to Verde Asset Management in 4Q14) to
CHF39m in 4Q15,
mainly resulting from a 40% fall in transaction and
performance-based revenues.
IWM's private banking results were more resilient as the
adjusted net margin
increased from 23bps in 4Q14 to 26bps in 4Q15, but the quarter
saw net new asset
outflows of CHF4.2bn, largely as a result of regularisation
outflows.
The worst performing segment in the quarter was Global Markets
(GM), which
incurred a strong fall in revenues q-o-q (-33% in USD terms) and
y-o-y (-39%)
and an adjusted pre-tax loss of CHF664m for 4Q15, excluding
CHF2.7bn goodwill
impairments and CHF156m other expenses. Credit Suisse's main
challenge remains
the resizing of this segment. In Fitch's view, performance was
significantly
negatively affected by Credit Suisse's reliance on a limited
number of fixed
income franchises.
A deteriorating credit environment contributed to mark-to-market
losses,
predominantly in the bank's distressed portfolio, but also in
securitised
products, including collateralized loan obligations. This
suggests that risks in
GM have actually increased despite a CHF39bn leverage exposure
reduction in
4Q15, which we view positively. While a reduction in inventory
levels for these
positions should ultimately reduce earnings volatility, further
mark-to-market
losses are in our view likely, partly as a result of the
illiquidity of certain
assets.
The performance of Credit Suisse's Investment Banking & Capital
Markets (IB&CM)
segment was also weak in 4Q15. The segment reported an adjusted
core pre-tax
loss of CHF97 reflecting especially lower revenues in debt
underwriting and
inflexible operating expenses.
Credit Suisse's SRU reported a pre-tax loss of CHF1.1bn in 4Q15
impacted by
restructuring expenses, litigation expenses and expenses
relating to US cross
border matters. Risk-weighted assets were flat q-o-q, but
leverage was reduced
by 6%.
As a result of the net loss for the quarter, the group's
fully-applied Basel III
CET1 ratio fell sharply to 11.4% at end-2015, compared with a
proforma 12.2% at
end-3Q15, which includes the impact of the CHF6bn capital
increase. The latter's
effect was diluted by about CHF1.8bn due to operating losses,
and a further
CHF0.6bn negative impact largely related to the revaluation of
the Swiss pension
fund. The fully-applied Basel III CET1 and Tier 1 leverage
ratios also fell in
4Q15 by about 30bps and 20bps, respectively, to 3.3% and 4.5%.
We expected that the capital raising would be consumed to some
extent by Credit
Suisse's restructuring and re-balancing of its business mix, but
we understand
that the bulk of the planned restructuring charges of CHF1.3bn
and SRU exit
costs are still to come in the next 12-18 months. In light of
the weak
performance of Credit Suisse's IBCM and GM activities and the
second year of
falling revenues in its International Wealth Management segment,
we view Credit
Suisse's acceleration of its efforts to reduce its compensation
expenses,
including reducing variable remuneration by 11% and deferrals of
compensation in
2015, as necessary for maintaining the ratings. The Positive
Outlook on the
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings of Credit Suisse and Credit
Suisse New York
branch is unlikely to be maintained without improvement of
adjusted revenues and
earnings in 1H16.
The Positive Outlook on Credit Suisse's Long-term IDR reflects
our expectation
that following the capital increase, Credit Suisse's common
equity
capitalisation is sufficiently strong to support its 'a' VR
without considering
the significant subordinated debt layers Credit Suisse has built
up in recent
years. This means that the subordinated debt layer would be
available to support
a one-notch uplift of Credit Suisse's Long-term IDR relative to
its VR. However,
capitalisation and any potential rating uplift are considered in
the context of
the bank being able to stabilise and restore core underlying
earnings retention
as it implements its restructuring plan.
Contact:
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.