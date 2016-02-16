Fitch Affirms Swiss Auto Lease 2013-1 and 2015-1 GmbH

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the ratings of
two Swiss auto lease transactions, following a review of their
performance. The
transactions are Swiss Auto Lease 2013-1 GmbH (SWAL2013) and
Swiss Auto Lease
2015-1 GmbH (SWAL2015).
SWAL2013
CHF200m class A notes (ISIN CH0216223690): affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
SWAL2015
CHF200m class A notes (ISIN CH0273755824): affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
CHF22.6m class B notes (ISIN CH0273755840): affirmed at 'A+sf';
Outlook Stable
Both transactions securitise auto lease receivables originated
in Switzerland to
private and commercial customers by Cembra Money Bank AG
(Cembra; formerly GE
Money Bank AG).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the transactions' stable performance
since last review,
which has been commensurate with Fitch's expectations.
Both transactions feature a revolving period from closing:
SWAL2015 four years
and SWAL2013 three years. Replenishing will continue unless
early amortisation
is triggered following an early termination event.
SWAL2013's credit enhancement consists of overcollateralisation
(24%) and a
reserve fund (2.1%). SWAL2015's credit enhancement consists of
overcollateralisation (18.7%) and a reserve fund (1.36%). During
the revolving
period, the notes cannot build up additional credit enhancement.
Additionally,
the transactions benefits from substantial excess spread, which
has been
sufficient to cover the losses realised so far.
The current pools of both transactions are similar to the ones
at closing. To
consider potential pool deterioration over the respective
revolving period,
Fitch constructed a worst-case portfolio subject to the
replenishing criteria of
each transaction.
In addition to the amortising lease component, the transactions
also securitise
residual values (RV). Hence, the transaction performance is
dependent on credit
risk and RV risk of the underlying lease contracts. The current
RV share is
35.4% in SWAL2013 and 34.6% in SWAL2015 as of the January 2016
payment date,
which is below the maximum RV of 40% that is allowed according
to the
replenishing criteria and that Fitch assumed when constructing
the worst-case
portfolio at closing for both transactions. Fitch believes that
the initially
assumed haircut to the RV sale proceeds of 35% in a 'AAAsf'
rating scenario is
still adequate to reflect the risk of a car market value
decline.
The issuer has the option to repay the outstanding notes at the
end of the
respective revolving period of each transaction. If the notes
are not repaid,
they will start amortising in sequential order. In addition, the
interest rate
payable on the notes will be higher in the amortisation period
than that paid on
the notes in the revolving period. In its initial analysis of
both transactions,
Fitch assumed that the transactions amortise after the
respective revolving
period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Expected impact upon the note ratings of increased defaults and
decreased
recoveries:
SWAL2013
Current rating for class A: 'AAAsf'
Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AAAsf'; decrease recoveries
by 25%: 'AAAsf
SWAL2015
Current rating for class A: 'AAAsf' and for class B: 'A+sf'
Increase base case defaults by 25%: class A 'AA+sf'; class B
'A-sf'
Decrease recoveries by 25%: class A 'AAAsf; class B 'A-sf'
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pool and the
transaction. There were
no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not
reviewed the
results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio
information or
conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
Prior to the transactions closing, Fitch reviewed the results of
a third party
assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information, which
indicated no
adverse findings material to the rating analysis. Further, Fitch
conducted a
review of a small targeted sample of the originator's
origination files and
found the information contained in the reviewed files to be
adequately
consistent with the originator's policies and practices and the
other
information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies
indicates that
it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis.
-The monthly investor reports provided by the servicer. Latest
investor report
was referring to the monthly payment date as of January 2016.
-Data provided by Eurotax Schwacke on used car prices for the
Swiss market.
REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES
A comparison of the transactions' Representations, Warranties &
Enforcement
Mechanisms to those typical for the asset class is available by
accessing the
appendices that accompany the transactions' respective new issue
reports. In
addition refer to the special report "Representations,
Warranties and
Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance
Transactions" dated 21
January 2016 available on the Fitch website.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
