Fitch Affirms Swiss Auto Lease 2013-1 and 2015-1 GmbH

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of two Swiss auto lease transactions, following a review of their performance. The transactions are Swiss Auto Lease 2013-1 GmbH (SWAL2013) and Swiss Auto Lease 2015-1 GmbH (SWAL2015). SWAL2013 CHF200m class A notes (ISIN CH0216223690): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable SWAL2015 CHF200m class A notes (ISIN CH0273755824): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable CHF22.6m class B notes (ISIN CH0273755840): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable Both transactions securitise auto lease receivables originated in Switzerland to private and commercial customers by Cembra Money Bank AG (Cembra; formerly GE Money Bank AG). KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the transactions' stable performance since last review, which has been commensurate with Fitch's expectations. Both transactions feature a revolving period from closing: SWAL2015 four years and SWAL2013 three years. Replenishing will continue unless early amortisation is triggered following an early termination event. SWAL2013's credit enhancement consists of overcollateralisation (24%) and a reserve fund (2.1%). SWAL2015's credit enhancement consists of overcollateralisation (18.7%) and a reserve fund (1.36%). During the revolving period, the notes cannot build up additional credit enhancement. Additionally, the transactions benefits from substantial excess spread, which has been sufficient to cover the losses realised so far. The current pools of both transactions are similar to the ones at closing. To consider potential pool deterioration over the respective revolving period, Fitch constructed a worst-case portfolio subject to the replenishing criteria of each transaction. In addition to the amortising lease component, the transactions also securitise residual values (RV). Hence, the transaction performance is dependent on credit risk and RV risk of the underlying lease contracts. The current RV share is 35.4% in SWAL2013 and 34.6% in SWAL2015 as of the January 2016 payment date, which is below the maximum RV of 40% that is allowed according to the replenishing criteria and that Fitch assumed when constructing the worst-case portfolio at closing for both transactions. Fitch believes that the initially assumed haircut to the RV sale proceeds of 35% in a 'AAAsf' rating scenario is still adequate to reflect the risk of a car market value decline. The issuer has the option to repay the outstanding notes at the end of the respective revolving period of each transaction. If the notes are not repaid, they will start amortising in sequential order. In addition, the interest rate payable on the notes will be higher in the amortisation period than that paid on the notes in the revolving period. In its initial analysis of both transactions, Fitch assumed that the transactions amortise after the respective revolving period. RATING SENSITIVITIES Expected impact upon the note ratings of increased defaults and decreased recoveries: SWAL2013 Current rating for class A: 'AAAsf' Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AAAsf'; decrease recoveries by 25%: 'AAAsf SWAL2015 Current rating for class A: 'AAAsf' and for class B: 'A+sf' Increase base case defaults by 25%: class A 'AA+sf'; class B 'A-sf' Decrease recoveries by 25%: class A 'AAAsf; class B 'A-sf' DUE DILIGENCE USAGE No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pool and the transaction. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio information or conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing monitoring. Prior to the transactions closing, Fitch reviewed the results of a third party assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information, which indicated no adverse findings material to the rating analysis. Further, Fitch conducted a review of a small targeted sample of the originator's origination files and found the information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and practices and the other information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis. -The monthly investor reports provided by the servicer. The information below was used in the analysis. -The monthly investor reports provided by the servicer. Latest investor report was referring to the monthly payment date as of January 2016. -Data provided by Eurotax Schwacke on used car prices for the Swiss market. REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES A comparison of the transactions' Representations, Warranties & Enforcement Mechanisms to those typical for the asset class is available by accessing the appendices that accompany the transactions' respective new issue reports. In addition refer to the special report "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions" dated 21 January 2016 available on the Fitch website. Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 14 May 2014) here Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 20 Feb 2015) here Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 03 Dec 2015) here Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - EMEA Residual Value Addendum (pub. 03 Dec 2015) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=999530 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 