Fitch Assigns Swiss Car ABS 2016-2 AG Expected Ratings

FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Swiss Car ABS
2016-2 AG's asset-backed class A and B notes the following
expected ratings:
Class A notes, due April 2026: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
Class B notes, due April 2026: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated loan, due April 2026: not rated
The transaction is a securitisation of auto lease receivables
originated to
Swiss companies and individuals by AMAG Leasing AG (ALAG). The
transaction
portfolio almost exclusively comprises lease contracts backed by
vehicles of the
VW group.
The class A and B notes are denominated in Swiss francs and pay
fixed interest
annually during a four-year revolving period. The notes' coupons
will double
when the transaction enters amortisation. Since the receivables
also pay fixed
interest in francs, there are no interest rate or currency
mismatches.
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming
to the information already received and a satisfactory review of
final legal
opinions to support the agency's analytical approach.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The securitised lease payments include the residual value (RV)
at contract
maturity. The RV portion can increase up to 52.5% of the overall
pool during the
replenishment period. Dealers are obliged to pay the contractual
RV to the
issuer. However, a dealer default would expose the issuer to the
risk of RV
losses when used vehicle prices decline. Fitch assumes 'AAA' RV
losses of 19.7%
and 'AAA' instalment losses of 5.9%.
The securitised portfolio comprises almost exclusively VW
vehicles. About 15% of
vehicles in the pool (by volume) were reported as affected by
VW's nitrogen
oxide (NOx) emission test manipulation. Fitch applied a
reduction of 10% to the
base case recovery rate and RV base case sales proceeds to
address the potential
impact on used car prices.
Fitch considers the risk of a pool migration towards more
high-risk
characteristics during the revolving period as moderate, as
replenishment
criteria are close to the initial pool's attributes.
Nevertheless, the
replenishment period exposes investors to an increased risk of
adverse economic
developments and a decline in used car prices, as considered in
Fitch's stressed
default and recovery expectations.
ALAG will also service the portfolio from closing. A replacement
servicer
facilitator is contracted and will use best efforts to appoint a
substitute
servicer should ALAG fail to perform its duties. The available
reserves provide
adequate liquidity to bridge the time required to find a
replacement servicer if
needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch tested the rating sensitivity of the notes to various
scenarios, including
an increase in the base case default rate or a decrease in the
base case
recovery rate for the portfolio, combined with an increase in
market value
stresses for used vehicles returned at lease contract maturity.
The
model-implied sensitivities indicate that a joint increase in
the base case
default rate and market value stresses by 50%, together with a
decrease in the
base case recovery rate by 50%, may result in a downgrade of the
class A notes
to 'AA-sf' and the class B notes to 'Asf'.
TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS
The transaction features a revolving period of up to four years.
During the
replenishment phase, the issuer will apply collections from the
receivables
portfolio to purchase additional assets from ALAG, subject to
certain
replenishment criteria being met.
The total eligible pool as of 31 January 2016 totalled CHF1.6bn
and comprised
68,960 leases to 65,333 customers. RVs represent 45% of the
initial pool. The
portfolio is well distributed across Switzerland and shows no
significant
single-lessee concentrations, with the largest 10 customers
having a total share
of 0.28%.
The final pool will be selected from the eligible pool and Fitch
expects the
final pool to have comparable characteristics as the eligible
pool.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
Fitch received a third party assessment conducted on the asset
portfolio
information prior to transaction announcement.
DATA ADEQUACY
At the last operational review, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of ALAG's origination files and found the information
contained in the
reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's
policies and
practices and the other information provided to the agency about
the asset
portfolio. Fitch was also provided with the volume of vehicles
in the pool
affected by VW's alleged emission manipulation. Overall, Fitch's
assessment of
the asset pool information relied upon for the agency's rating
analysis
according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that
it is adequately
reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
- Line-by-line information on the transaction portfolio,
including pool
stratifications.
- Origination volumes since the beginning of 2009 for all
sub-portfolio
combinations of private/commercial lessees and new/used
vehicles, and detailed
origination characteristics such as the development of
loan-to-value ratios and
contractual RV bands.
- Dynamic, quarterly delinquency data from January 2009 for all
sub-portfolio
combinations of private/commercial lessees and new/used
vehicles.
- Static, quarterly default and recovery vintages since the
beginning of 2009
for all sub-portfolio combinations of private/commercial lessees
and new/used
vehicles.
- Dynamic, quarterly prepayment data from January 2009 for all
sub-portfolio
combinations of private/commercial lessees and new/used
vehicles.
Fitch has also used performance data from Fitch-rated Swiss peer
transactions,
and from peer originators in its analysis to supplement the data
provided by the
originator.
REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES
A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties &
Enforcement
Mechanisms to those typical for the asset class is available by
accessing the
appendix that accompanies the presale report, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In addition, please refer to the special report
"Representations, Warranties and
Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance
Transactions" dated 2 March
2016 available on the Fitch website.
