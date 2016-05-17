Fitch Updates Swiss Residential Mortgage Loans Criteria Addendum

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria Addendum: Switzerland - Residential Mortgage Assumptions here FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for analysing securities backed by Swiss residential mortgage loans. The assumptions are used for rating new and existing RMBS transactions as well as mortgage covered bond programmes. The criteria addendum replaces the report of the same name dated 20 August 2015. The only changes in the criteria relate to the updated property price indexation and adjustments to the Lake Geneva peak-to-trough house price decline assumptions. The updates do not have any impact on existing ratings. More information is available in the report, 'Criteria Addendum: Switzerland - Residential Mortgage Assumptions', which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Adrian Pfaff-Seiler Associate Director +49 69 768076 259 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Eberhard Hackel Senior Director +49 69 768076 117 Gregg Kohansky Managing Director +44 20 3530 1376 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.