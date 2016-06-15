Fitch: Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2016-1 AG's Notes Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Credit
Card Issuance
2016-1 AG's notes final ratings as follows:
CHF190.0 Class A notes, due June 2021: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
CHF6.0 Class B notes, due June 2021: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
CHF4.0 Class C notes, due June 2021: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
The notes issued by Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2016-1 AG are the
fifth issuance
from the trust, which is collateralised by a pool of Swiss
consumer credit card
receivables originated by Swisscard AECS GmbH using the American
Express,
MasterCard and Visa networks.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of the existing tranches
issued by Swiss
Credit Card No.3 Ltd and Swiss Credit Card No.4 Ltd as follows:
Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2015-1 AG
CHF190.0 Class A notes, due June 2020: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
CHF6.0 Class B notes, due June 2020: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
CHF4.0 Class C notes, due June 2020: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2015-2 AG
CHF190.0 Class A notes, due June 2022: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
CHF6.0 Class B notes, due June 2022: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
CHF4.0 Class C notes, due June 2022: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Asset Performance
A large share of the trust consists of either cards that require
full monthly
repayment, or users who voluntarily repay the entire outstanding
balance
monthly. This has a positive impact on transaction performance.
Fitch has set
charge-off expectations at 2.5% - significantly lower than the
base cases
assigned for all UK credit card trusts. We set steady-state
monthly payment rate
and yield assumptions at 60% and 13%.
Originator and Servicer Links
Due to the nature of the underlying assets, performance is
closely linked to the
originator/servicer and will be influenced by monitoring and
risk-management
procedures. Fitch considers Swisscard's policies and procedures
to be in line
with industry standards and adequate to support the
transaction's performance.
Commingling Risk
Compared with UK trusts, there is high commingling risk due to
high payment
rates and the need for customer involvement to re-direct monthly
payments. This
is only partially mitigated by documented notification
mechanisms. In our view,
up to five days of average collections can be commingled in
originator accounts
before the cardholders are notified to pay directly to the
trust. The agency
views the high minimum seller share 11.1% as adequate to cover
this risk.
Deposit Set-off Risk Removed
Swisscard and Credit Suisse were co-originators of the
securitised receivables
until mid-2015. In June 2015, the entire origination, including
the ownership of
previously originated assets, was transferred to Swisscard. As
Swisscard is not
a deposit-taking entity, there is no longer any risk of
deposit-related set-off.
Stable Asset Outlook
Fitch's outlook for the Swiss economy is stable, with
unemployment expected to
remain below 4% - the lowest among European peer countries -
with a slight
up-tick from its current level; negative interest rates are
expected to persist
over the next two years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased charge-offs
(Class A/ Class B/
Class C):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 15%: 'AA+sf' / 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 25%: 'AA+sf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 50%: 'AAsf'/ 'Asf'/ 'BBB-sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced MPR (Class A/
Class B/ Class C):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Reduce base case MPR by 15%: 'AA+sf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Reduce base case MPR by 25%: 'AAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Reduce base case MPR by 35%: 'AA-sf' /'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced yield (Class A/
Class B/ Class
C):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Reduce Yield by 15%: 'AA+sf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Reduce Yield by 25%: 'AA+sf' /'A+sf'/ 'BBB-sf'
Reduce Yield by 35%: 'AA+sf'/ 'Asf'/ 'BB+sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased charge offs
and reduced MPR
(Class A/Class B/ Class C):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 15% and reduce MPR by 15%:
'AA+sf' / 'A+sf'/
'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 25% and reduce MPR by 25%:
'AA-sf' / 'Asf'/
'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 50% and reduce MPR by 35%:
'A+sf' / 'BBB+sf'/
'BB+sf'
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third-party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch reviewed the results of a third-party assessment conducted
on the asset
portfolio information at closing of the first issuance in 2012,
which indicated
no adverse findings material to the rating analysis.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis.
- Origination volumes (billed business) distinguished between
revolving and
transacting business from January 2004 - March 2016
- Delinquency data for the revolving and transacting business by
volume broken
down by 30 day delinquency buckets from January 2004 - March
2016
- Charge-offs for the revolving and transacting business by
volume from January
2004 - March 2016
- Recovery data of revolving and transacting business by volume
from January
2004 - March 2016
- Number of accounts under management in the revolving and
transacting business
from January 2004 - March 2016
- Delinquency data by number of accounts delinquent
- Turnover in 2013, 2014 and 2015 broken down by card type
- Origination volumes by account origination date
- Stratification tables including outstanding balance and
limits, age and term
of relationship, and product split (by type of card) as of March
2016
- Usage statistics from January 2008 - March 2016 split by the
revolving and
transacting business
- Total revenues broken down into interchange, card fee,
conversion, ATM/cash
fee, and interest revenues from January 2005 - March 2016
REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES
A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties &
Enforcement
Mechanisms to those typical for the asset class is available by
accessing the
appendix that accompanies the presale report, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In addition, please refer to the special report
"Representations, Warranties and
Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance
Transactions" dated 2 March
2016 available on the Fitch website.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Omer Onal
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1570
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Krug, CAIA
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 252
Committee Chairperson
Markus Papenroth, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1707
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Swiss Credit Card Issuance - 2016-1 AG
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016)
Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance
(pub. 17 Dec 2015)
Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 Apr 2016)
Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds -
Derivative Addendum (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016)
Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Jun 2015)
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
Related Research
Swiss Credit Card Issuance - 2016-1 AG - Appendix
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
