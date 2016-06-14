Fitch Reviews Global Trading and Universal Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today concluded its
periodic review of
the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs). The peer group
comprises 12
large and globally active banks.
Since our last review of the peer group in December, pressure on
earnings from
capital markets activities, particularly fixed income trading,
intensified in
1Q16 but has eased somewhat in 2Q16. A weak 1Q16 will make it
challenging for
the banks to generate strong earnings for the full year.
Earnings from commercial banking and wealth and asset management
businesses are
also suffering from market uncertainty and slowing economic
growth, particularly
in Asia, which have resulted in slower client demand and
transaction volumes. At
the same time, persistently low or negative interest rates have
resulted in
lower margins but have been broadly favourable for asset
quality.
The ratings of 11 of the 12 GTUB parent entities were affirmed
today and range
from 'A-' (Deutsche Bank AG) to 'AA-' (HSBC Holdings), with two
GTUB parents
(BNP Paribas and JPMorgan Chase & Co.) rated 'A+' and the others
(Bank of
America Corporation, Barclays plc, Citigroup, Inc., The Goldman
Sachs Group,
Inc., Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and UBS Group AG) rated
'A'. We
downgraded Credit Suisse Group AG's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
'A-' from 'A' on 24 May as we view its business model vulnerable
to challenging
capital markets following losses recorded for the two quarters
since the group
was recapitalised. All Long-Term IDRs have Stable Outlooks, with
the exception
of UBS Group AG's, which has a Positive Outlook. See individual
commentaries on
each banking group for a full list of ratings.
As globally operating groups, resolution planning that requires
changes to group
structures and the allocation of capital and funding affects the
GTUBs more than
other banking groups. The groups have made progress in
streamlining group
structures, and the US intermediate holding companies
established by the
European GTUBs will become operational from 1 July. At the same
time, all GTUBs
will have to comply with requirements for total loss absorbing
capacity (TLAC),
which means that they will have to hold substantial buffers of
debt that are
aimed at protecting senior creditors, including counterparties
and depositors,
in operating banks in the event of a resolution.
We have reflected this protection by rating the Long-Term IDRs
and senior debt
ratings of several operating subsidiaries of holding companies
one notch above
the holding company Long-Term IDR. During this GTUB peer review
we upgraded the
Long-Term IDRs of UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG to 'A+' from
'A', and Credit
Suisse AG's Long-Term IDR was affirmed at 'A' despite the
downgrade of its
parent to 'A-'.
The Long-Term IDRs of the US GTUBs' domestic subsidiaries that
are material
legal entities have been rated one notch above the holding
companies' Long-Term
IDRs since May 2015 as substantial holding company senior debt
that we expect to
qualify as TLAC has been in place. The Outlooks on their foreign
material legal
entities remains Positive as we expect TLAC to be pre-placed
once final
regulations confirm if the size of internal TLAC will be
sufficient to protect
these subsidiaries' external senior creditor sufficiently in
case of a
resolution. For the UK and eurozone GTUBs, debt buffers are not
yet sufficiently
large to warrant an uplift or have not been pre-placed in a
manner that
effectively protect senior creditors.
We expect further changes to the legal entity structure of most
GTUBs, which
could result in rating differentiation between legal entities.
In the UK,
Barclays and HSBC will have to create ring-fenced banks by 2019
that will
include these groups' domestic retail banking operations. In
Switzerland, Credit
Suisse is in the process of establishing a domestic banking
subsidiary, a change
that UBS made in 2015, when UBS Switzerland was established.
