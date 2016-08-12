Fitch Affirms Swiss Canton of Zurich at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Swiss Canton
of Zurich's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA'and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks
on the Long-Term
IDRs are Stable.
The affirmation reflects Zurich's high degree of autonomy, as
demonstrated by
its power to adjust personal and corporate income tax rates, in
line with all
Switzerland's cantons, its wealthy and dynamic economy and its
track record of
sound financial performance and flexibility. The affirmation
also reflects a
slightly decline in budgetary performance and a potential
increase in debt. The
Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that the canton's
budgetary
performance and debt level will remain in line with its rating,
despite slightly
weaker debt coverage following a proposed decline of the
operating margin from
2.3% in 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Zurich's operating margin improved to 2.3% in 2015. Despite
lower financial
revenues and slightly growing interest costs, the current margin
was 3.7%,
covering 43% of capex. The increase of Zuercher Kantonalbank's
(ZKB;
AAA/Stable/F1+) equity capital by CHF500m in 2015 resulted in
higher capex and a
corresponding decline in capital revenues eventually resulted in
a deficit
before debt variation of 3.6%. According to the canton's 2016
budget and
medium-term 2017-2019 plan, the current margin is expected to
remain weak
between 1.1% in 2017 and 3.7% in 2016 and a roughly equalised
balance before
debt underpinned by the canton's obligation to achieve a
balanced budget over
2012-2019 on a cumulative basis.
Zurich's direct risk declined to CHF5,524m at end-2015 from
CHF6,284m at
end-2014. The canton paid back debt on a net basis of CHF225m
due in 2015 and
reduced its short-term debt to CHF400m (2014: CHF935m). The
canton's medium and
long-term debt may increase by CHF93m until 2019. We expect
Zurich to close
funding gaps with occasional short-term debt. The canton's debt
level will
remain sound over 2016-2019 with debt to current revenue
remaining below 40%.
Cash and cash equivalents declined to CHF561m at end-2015 from
CHF1.54bn in 2014
following the repayment of maturing debt during 2015. Zurich's
cash reserves and
committed credit line in place ensure good access to short-term
liquidity in
case of need, further mitigating the canton's refinancing risk.
Zurich has contingent liabilities, and net overall risk was
about CHF23bn at
end-2015. Most of this relates to guaranteed obligations of the
canton's
100%-owned ZKB and the unfunded portion of Zurich's pension
fund. Fitch views
risk stemming from ZKB as limited and the pension fund prudently
managed
following capital measures and a high coverage ratio of 97.2% at
end-June 2016.
Fitch expects real GDP growth for Switzerland of 1.2% in 2016
and 1.7% in 2017.
Due to the canton's well-diversified and dynamic economy, Zurich
should continue
to mirror the national performance and could even outperform it.
However, the
abolition of the EUR-CHF peg is still pressuring the canton's
industry, trade
and tourism and the effects of the Brexit vote leave the
canton's economic
growth with some uncertainties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the canton's tax dynamics and tax raising potential
supporting revenue
generation, a downgrade is unlikely. However, an operating
margin close to zero
and a continued increase in debt with a direct debt to current
revenue
consistently exceeding 50% (2015: 38%), or its contingent risk
requiring ongoing
capital injections, would lead us to review Zurich's ratings.
Significant changes in the canton's financial leeway or
additional financial
obligations, in either the intra- or inter-cantonal context,
could also be
rating negative. Any negative rating action on Switzerland would
trigger rating
action on Zurich.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010329
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.