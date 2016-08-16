Fitch Affirms Zurich Insurance Company IFS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Zurich Insurance
Company's (ZIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'
and Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable.
ZIC is the main
operating company of the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG). A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects ZIG's solid and stable capital position
and Fitch's
expectation that the insurer's sharp earnings decline in 2015
will not be
repeated. ZIG's capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's Prism
factor-based
capital model (Prism FBM), was 'Very Strong' based on 2015
financials. The
result of the Swiss Solvency Test, as calculated by the company,
remained high
at 189% at end-2015 (versus 196% at end-2014).
Financial leverage, as calculated by Fitch, is in line with
ZIG's ratings at 23%
at end-2015 (2014: 23%). The sharp decline in earnings 2015
caused the insurer's
fixed charge coverage to fall to 8x (2014: 11x), despite lower
interest
expenses. Fitch expects the ratio in 2016 to return to its
long-term average of
10x. Fitch views the financial flexibility of the group as
sufficiently strong
for the ratings.
ZIG's 2015 results were affected by negative reserve development
in the general
insurance (GI) segment, as well as larger-than-expected larger
losses, which
caused the division's business operating profit (BOP) to fall to
USD864m (2014:
USD2,979m). As a result, ZIG's BOP fell sharply to USD2.9bn
(2014: USD4.6bn)
while net profit decreased to USD1.8bn (2014: USD2.9bn).
For 1H16 ZIG reported a BOP of USD2.2bn, down 2% from 1H15. The
contribution
from GI was USD1.2bn, up 3% versus 1H15, signalling a strong
recovery from 2H15.
The combined ratio was 98.4%, unchanged from 1H15 but improved
compared with the
full year 2015. Net profit, which was burdened by restructuring
charges and
lower realised capital gains, declined 22% to USD1.6bn.
Shareholders' equity was
USD31.6bn, slightly up from USD31.1bn at end-2015.
The negative reserve development has been adequately addressed
by reserve
adjustments made in 2015 as GI reported a positive reserve
development for 1H16.
Fitch views the insurer's technical reserves as prudent, but
also recognises
that due to the long-tail nature of the non-life business, the
group faces the
risk that ultimate losses on claims provisions may prove higher
than expected.
Fitch expects that the efficiency programme initiated last year
will contribute
positively to future earnings development.
Exposure to equities and speculative-grade bonds is moderate, at
65% of total
group equity at end-2015, but up on 2014's 48%. ZIG's
fixed-income portfolio of
high credit quality, with 55% rated at 'AAA' and 'AA' and only
4% below
investment-grade or unrated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if ZIG's leverage drops below 20%
and fixed-charge
coverage increases to above 12x, on a sustained basis, while
capitalisation, as
measured by Prism FBM, remains 'Very Strong'.
Key triggers for a downgrade include a sustained drop in the
company's
risk-adjusted capital position, as measured by a Prism FBM
score, to the low end
of the 'Strong' range, and an increase in financial leverage to
more than 30%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
ZIC
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Cloverie plc (secured on ZIC notes)
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
