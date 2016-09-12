Fitch: Weakening Reinsurance Environment Will Drive M&A in 2017

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Weak profitability is
likely to leave more
reinsurers worldwide vulnerable to takeover in 2017,
reinvigorating M&A activity
as healthier firms seek growth and efficiency savings, Fitch
Ratings says.
Consolidation in the sector has stalled after a flurry of deals
in 2014 and 2015
as potential buyers have been put off by high valuations. But
the combination of
overcapacity, which will continue to weigh on premiums, and
worsening investment
returns will reduce profits for many firms in 2017.
The worst-hit reinsurers are likely to be smaller, less
diversified, and
operating in markets where premiums have fallen to the point
where they are
barely covering the cost of capital. These firms may become
acquisition targets
as stresses leave them more likely to accept lower valuations.
Meanwhile, organic growth will be hard to achieve due to the
large surplus
capacity in the market, including from alternative sources of
reinsurance
capital such as catastrophe bonds and collateralised reinsurers.
This will leave
acquisitions as the main source of growth for larger firms with
still-healthy
balance sheets.
The increasingly competitive market will also make firms keener
to eke out
benefits from efficiencies of scale, increased diversification,
cost-cutting
opportunities and more efficient capital management. All of
these factors will
contribute to the desire for acquisitions.
We believe the weak market environment will create significant
risks for M&A
transactions despite the potential for greater efficiency and
scale,
particularly if valuations do not fall much. Risks are
particularly high in
transactions driven by a desire to diversify, as the buyer's
lack of experience
in the market it is entering makes mistakes more likely. Deals
that combine two
struggling companies in the same segment will have less
execution risk but could
offer very limited benefits.
The overall impact on the reinsurance sector from increased M&A
will depend on
how much capacity is removed from the market and whether
alternative sources of
reinsurance then expand to replace the lost capacity. Growth of
alternative
reinsurance has slowed in 2016, with reduced catastrophe bond
issuance and
limited new formation of hedge fund reinsurers.
Hedge fund reinsurers are particularly reliant on being able to
achieve
relatively high investment returns and investors are likely to
remain sceptical
about their prospects in the current low-investment-yield
environment. However,
the popularity of catastrophe bonds has been partly due to a
search for yield
among investors. The recent further decline in investment yields
could therefore
help drive a rise in demand if yields on catastrophe bonds
remained relatively
favourable.
