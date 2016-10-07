Fitch Affirms Switzerland at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Switzerland's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA'
with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Switzerland's senior unsecured
bonds and notes
have also been affirmed at 'AAA' and 'F1+' respectively. The
Outlooks on the
Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed
at 'AAA' and
the Short-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Switzerland's 'AAA' rating reflects its track record of prudent
economic and
fiscal policies, a diversified and wealthy economy, and high
levels of human
development. Switzerland surpasses its 'AAA' peers on most key
indicators. GDP
per capita is 1.5x the 'AAA' median.
General government gross debt is low, forecast at 33.3% of GDP
as per the
Maastricht definition at end-2016 (compared with a peer median
of 42.4%) and the
government is expected to run small budget surpluses throughout
the forecast
period. Public finances are underpinned by strong fiscal rules
including a
binding debt brake rule, which has led to a near-balanced fiscal
position in
recent years.
The projected net external creditor position of 145% of GDP at
end-2016 is well
in excess of the 'AAA' median of 9.8% of GDP and is underpinned
by a history of
current account surpluses and the Swiss franc's status as a
global reserve
currency. We expect the current account to remain in surplus at
10.7% of GDP on
average over 2016-2018 on the back of strong performance of
Swiss exports.
Growth picked up in 2Q2016 to 0.6% q-o-q, due to a recovery in
exports and
moderate contribution from government consumption. Private
consumption remained
subdued, while investment in construction and equipment
declined. Growth is
expected to be broad-based in 2016-2018 at an average of 1.6%,
supported by
private and public consumption and an uptick in exports spurring
investment in
export-oriented sectors. Investment in the housing and
construction sectors will
slow as property prices fall.
Uncertainties remain around the implementation of the
constitutional amendments
"against mass immigration" voted for in a referendum in 2014,
that call for caps
on immigration by 2017. A draft bill, currently sitting with the
parliament,
could enable a soft resolution of the issue as the draft tries
to avoid any
breach of Switzerland's Free Movement of Persons Agreement
(FMPA) with the EU.
This would prevent a suspension of the other bilateral treaties
with the EU,
many of which are mutually dependent. Another referendum on the
matter is likely
to occur in the coming months and could add further uncertainty.
Annual change in the consumer price index (CPI) remains
negative. However, we do
not expect the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to further reduce
interest rates,
despite the appreciation of the Swiss franc after the Brexit
vote. We believe
the SNB will instead keep intervening on the FX market to
alleviate any upward
pressure on the currency and maintain the interest rate on sight
deposits at
-0.75% until 2017 before inflation starts to take off at a
forecast 0.9% in
2018.
Swiss banks have improved their capitalisation despite ongoing
pressure on
profitability and subdued credit growth. The strengthened
regulatory regime,
improved lending standards and profit retention have supported
an improvement in
leverage and risk-weighted capital ratios. However,
domestically-focused banks
have increased their exposure to the mortgage segment and
lengthened the
maturity of their lending to offset ongoing downward pressure on
margins due to
prolonged low interest rates.
Lower migration inflows, improved self-regulation and more
prudent lending
practices by the banks have led to a gradual slowdown in real
estate prices and
mortgage growth. Prices declined in the first six months of the
year after a
sustained increase throughout 2015. Interest rate risk and
affordability risk
remains with the share of new mortgages bearing a high loan-to
income ratio
reaching its highest value since 2011 for domestically-oriented
banks. A
prolonged low interest environment is also supporting
investments in the
property market, where returns remain high.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Switzerland a score equivalent
to a rating of
'AAA' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the downside
risks to the
'AAA' rating are currently not material. Nonetheless, negative
rating action
could result from a material shock to the financial sector, for
example due to a
sharp correction in the Swiss residential real estate market, or
large losses on
trading and international lending portfolios.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
We assume that the EU and Switzerland will not permit a costly
rupture of
economic relations even if they cannot agree on amending the
FMPA.
Lengthening life expectancies and an environment of extremely
low interest rates
weigh on the sustainability of the Swiss pension system and
public finances over
the longer term. We assume that the reforms necessary to ensure
sustainability
will be passed before demographic pressures significantly erode
the fiscal
position.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Winslow
Director
+44 20 3530 1721
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0324
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
