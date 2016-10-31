Fitch: UBS Cost Savings Contribute to Sound 3Q16

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) UBS Group AG delivered an overall
solid set of
results in 3Q16, as the positive impact of the group's cost
reduction programme
started to become more visible, says Fitch Ratings.
However, progress in reaching the group's net cost savings
target of CHF2.1bn by
2017 will in our opinion require higher gross cost savings and
associated
restructuring expenses in the future, in light of
higher-than-expected
regulatory costs.
We expect continued pressure on net interest margins in most of
the group's
operations given low interest rates. UBS indicated that net
interest income in
most business divisions would decline if interest rates develop
as indicated by
implied forward rates. Rises in US dollar interest rates would
mitigate the
impact given UBS's substantial operations denominated in this
currency,
including large parts of its US and international wealth
management operations.
Low transaction volumes and interest rates generally weighed on
revenue, which
fell 1% yoy to CHF7bn in 3Q16, excluding non-recurring gains.
The group posted
an adjusted 10.1% return on tangible equity in the quarter,
below UBS's
medium-term 15% target. Adjustment items in the quarter included
CHF444m
restructuring expenses and CHF21m gains from investments in
associates. Adjusted
pre-tax profit rose 33% yoy to CHF1.3bn in 3Q16.
Results for 3Q16 were also affected by a CHF419m provision for
litigation,
regulatory and similar matters, with the majority relating to
various matters
concerning US residential mortgage-backed securities. Overall
provisions
specifically earmarked for these matters, which Fitch believes
are one of the
bank's most significant contingent liabilities, stood at
CHF1.4bn at end-3Q16.
Results showed the benefits of UBS's global wealth management
franchise, which
together generated CHF1bn pre-tax profit adjusted for
restructuring costs in
3Q16, or 77% of the group. Wealth Management Americas posted a
strong
performance, and an increase in its profit forecast contributed
to an upwards
revaluation of CHF681m in deferred tax assets in the US.
Gross margin pressure persisted in UBS's Wealth Management (WM)
division, which
reported CHF643m pre-tax profit adjusted for CHF139m
restructuring expenses in
3Q16, 8% lower yoy. The division's performance was sustained by
cost savings, as
operating expenses fell 6% yoy adjusted for the same items and
contributed to a
1bp qoq increase in net margin to 27bp.
The 7bp yoy reduction of the gross margin to 76bp also reflected
the composition
of assets under management. In 3Q16, ultra-high net worth
individuals, typically
associated with lower gross margins, accounted for around 70% of
net new money
(NNM) inflows. Recurring net fee income fell 7% yoy reflecting
client risk
aversion and the high mandate penetration in cross-border
outflows. The division
saw CHF9.4bn net new money inflows in the quarter, led by Asia
Pacific and
Europe and partly offset by outflows in emerging markets, which
typically
command higher gross margins. NNM grew at an annualised 4.4% in
the
year-to-date.
While loan balances in the WM division fell marginally as a
result of a net
reduction in Lombard loans, the WMA business saw 2% qoq loan
balance growth,
mainly led by mortgages. The division posted a sound
performance, benefiting
from the positive impact of higher US short-term interest rates
on net interest
income, which more than offset falls in recurring fee income and
historically
low transactional income. Adjusted pre-tax income was 28% higher
yoy at USD367m
for 3Q16. NNM's annualised growth was 0.3% for the quarter and
2.2% in the
year-to-date, towards the lower end of UBS's 2%-4% target.
Personal & Corporate Banking improved on its 2Q16 adjusted
pre-tax profit, the
highest since 4Q08, predominantly reflecting a 7% fall in
adjusted operating
expenses while revenue rose 1% yoy. Low interest rates
negatively affected the
division's net interest income, down 4% yoy. Higher fees from
wealth management
clients contributed to improved revenue, as did higher recurring
fees. The
impact from low interest rates fed through to the division's net
interest
margin, which fell 4bp qoq and 6bp yoy to 161bp, towards the
middle of UBS's
targeted range. Loan impairment charges were negligible for the
quarter.
Adjusted pre-tax profit in the Investment Bank (IB) stood at
CHF342m, 44% lower
yoy, principally driven by a weak quarter for debt (including
leveraged finance)
and equity capital markets and a 16% fall in equity trading
revenue against a
strong 3Q15. UBS's business model is less geared towards fixed
income trading
than peers' and consequently did not benefit as much from
favourable market
conditions in this segment, as trading revenues in FX, rates and
credit rose 5%
yoy but accounted for only 26% of the division's revenues.
Leverage exposure fell 8% qoq to CHF246bn, led by lower equities
utilisation,
which is well below the group's short- to medium-term
expectation for the
division of around CHF325bn. We expect the group to be able to
be flexible in
deploying resources in its chosen areas in more conducive
operating
environments.
The Asset Management division remained the smallest contributor
to the group's
profitability and posted broadly unchanged adjusted pre-tax
profit yoy, at
CHF138m for 3Q16. Revenues were 4% lower as higher performance
fees failed to
offset lower net management fees, mainly reflecting the sale of
the alternative
fund services business in 4Q15.
UBS updated its advanced measurement approach (AMA) methodology
for allocating
operational risk RWA to business divisions, which resulted in a
CHF11bn
reallocation in operational risk RWAs away from the non-core and
legacy
portfolio in the Corporate Centre to the business divisions. As
a result of this
reallocation, RWA in the non-core and legacy portfolio in 3Q16
fell sharply to
CHF18.8bn from CHF31.3bn and accounted for around 9% of the
group's RWAs and 3%
of group leverage exposure at end-3Q16.
UBS for the first time disclosed selected information regarding
UBS Americas
Holding LLC, the group's US intermediate holding company (IHC)
which started
operating on 1 July 2016. The IHC will be subject to the Fed's
Comprehensive
Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). The IHC had USD163bn total
assets and
USD23bn total equity at end-3Q16, but as the IHC discloses
financial statement
according to US GAAP, total assets are not comparable with the
group's
consolidated IFRS assets.
The group's capitalisation remained one of the strongest among
global trading
and universal bank (GTUB) peers based on RWAs, as UBS's CET1
ratio stood at
14.0% at end-3Q16, 20bp lower qoq. The reduction in the ratio
was principally
driven by a 1% qoq increase in RWAs to CHF217bn and by higher
deductions related
to defined benefit pension schemes, as low interest rates
contributed to a
marginal qoq reduction in fully-loaded CET1 capital. The group's
fully-applied
CET1 (3.5%) and Tier 1 leverage (4.5%) ratios improved,
benefiting from a 2% qoq
reduction in leverage exposure to CHF877bn. We expect UBS to
continue
strengthening its Tier 1 capital ratios as issuance of
high-trigger AT1
instruments continues.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001