Fitch Affirms ZKB's IDR at 'AAA'/Stable & Viability Rating at 'a+'

LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zuercher
Kantonalbank's
(ZKB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
ZKB's IDRs and Support Rating are based on institutional support
from the Canton
of Zurich (AAA/Stable), its guarantor and sole owner, and are
equalised with the
latter's IDRs. The Canton guarantees all of ZKB's
non-subordinated liabilities
according to a specific cantonal law (ZKB Law). This guarantee
represents the
Canton's largest contingent liability, far exceeding its own
direct debt. Fitch
believes that the Canton has sufficient ability to provide
support to ZKB,
should the need arise.
The Canton's guarantee does not explicitly ensure timely
support, but Fitch
believes that support, if necessary, would be provided in a
timely fashion,
given ZKB's high importance for the Canton and the potential
repercussions of a
failure for the Swiss financial sector. The bank's strategic
importance to the
Canton is underpinned by its mandate as a cantonal bank, which
requires the bank
to concentrate its activities on the Canton of Zurich, with
limited nationwide
or international activities. The Canton of Zurich is also
required to maintain a
cantonal bank according to the cantonal constitution.
As a domestic systemically important bank, ZKB has been required
since 2016 to
draw up a contingency plan with the Canton of Zurich. We believe
the contingency
plan formalises the support process by the Canton. The ZKB law
has been amended
to include annual compensation for the guarantee to be paid by
the bank, which
amounts to CHF22m for 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
ZKB's VR reflects its stable and diversified business model,
which benefits from
a good regional franchise, sound profitability, strong asset
quality,
conservative risk appetite and strong funding and
capitalisation.
ZKB has a leading deposit and residential mortgage lending
franchise in its home
canton, where its operations are concentrated. This limits
geographic
diversification, but it operates in the country's largest
economic region.
In our view, ZKB's main risk arises from its large exposure
through its loan
portfolio to Zurich's property market. The bank's credit
underwriting standards
are sound, with moderate loan-to-value ratios. We believe that
ZKB could
comfortably absorb the credit losses arising from a moderate
fall in property
prices.
ZKB's profitability has remained adequate but is under pressure
from negative
interest rates. The bank has been able to increase pricing on
new lending, but
net interest income suffers from negative margins on most
deposits as it only
charges negative rates for deposits from banks, institutions and
large
corporates. Net interest income has remained relatively
resilient, but interest
rate risk in the banking book has increased in the current
interest rate
environment. However, it remains manageable.
The acquisition of Swisscanto Holding AG, Switzerland's leading
investment fund
provider, from the other cantonal banks in 2015 has helped
revenue
diversification, resulting in a higher proportion of revenue in
the form of net
fee and commission income. Trading income continues to
contribute a material
proportion of operating income as the bank has good franchises
in some trading
segments.
We expect ZKB's cost base to remain higher and less flexible
than many peers
given its cantonal mandate, despite synergies from the
integration of
Swisscanto.
We expect loan impairment charges (LICs) to increase only
moderately as releases
from loan loss reserves are likely to decrease. LICs should
remain low in the
near term, helped by the borrower-friendly interest rate
environment and a
resilient Swiss economy as Fitch expects GDP to grow slightly in
the next two
years.
Capitalisation is strong, with a 16% Fitch Core Capital/RWA
ratio at end-1H16
and compares well with international peers. The high capital
ratio is
underpinned by regulatory requirements for Swiss domestically
systemically
important banks. Internal capital generation is adequate, even
though typically
about half of net income is distributed to the Canton and
municipalities.
Undrawn CHF575m endowment capital committed by the Canton of
Zurich underpins
our assessment of capitalisation. We would consider a drawdown
as ordinary
institutional support.
Funding benefits from the Canton's guarantee and the perception
of the Swiss
public sector as a safe haven. Deposits dominate the funding mix
and are
granular. Wholesale funding needs are moderate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
ZKB's IDRs and Support Rating are primarily sensitive to changes
in its owner's
ability or propensity to support the bank and a downgrade of the
Canton of
Zurich's IDR would result in a downgrade of ZKB's IDRs. An
increase in the
Canton's contingent liabilities, which are dominated by ZKB,
could pressure the
Canton's and thus ZKB's IDRs. For instance, sustained growth of
the bank's
balance sheet in excess of the Canton's GDP growth or a
multi-notch downgrade of
ZKB's VR could signal a higher likelihood of support
requirements for the
Canton.
ZKB's IDRs and Support Rating are also sensitive to changes to
ZKB's
relationship with the Canton, especially if the ZKB Law was
amended in a way
that would weaken the guarantee's effectiveness or cast doubt on
the timeliness
of support. However, we view this scenario as unlikely in the
foreseeable
future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The VR is primarily vulnerable to large property-related losses
that could arise
from a sharp drop of property prices in Zurich. However, Fitch
does not expect
significant house price correction in Zurich in the near term.
The ratings would
also come under pressure if the bank increases its risk
appetite, which could be
indicated by higher loan growth or by greater exposure to
interest rate risk in
the banking book.
ZKB's sound capitalisation and profits could absorb a material
fine related to a
settlement with the US authorities over the bank's legacy US
off-shore private
banking clients. However, a settlement amount materially above
our expectations
could reduce ZKB's financial flexibility and damage its
reputation, and thus put
pressure on its VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
