Fitch Rates Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG Final 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit
Suisse (Schweiz)
AG (CS Schweiz) final 'A' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR),
'F1' Short-Term
IDR, 'a' Viability Rating (VR) and '1' Support Rating. The
Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is Stable.
The rating action is in line with CS Schweiz's expected ratings
assigned in July
2016 (see 'Fitch Assigns Credit Suisse's Swiss Subsidiary
'A(EXP)' Expected
Rating', at www.fitchratings.com) and follows the commencement
of the bank's
operations. The ratings on other Credit Suisse entities were
last reviewed on
24 May 2016 and are unaffected by today's rating action.
CS Schweiz is the newly-set up domestic banking subsidiary of
Credit Suisse AG
(CS; A/Stable/a-) and houses the bulk of the business in CS's
Swiss Universal
Bank (SUB) division, largely comprising domestic retail,
corporate and private
banking. Currently 100%-owned, the group plans to sell a stake
in CS Schweiz
through an initial public offering of up to 30% by end-2017,
subject to
obtaining all required approvals.
The entity has been set up under a broader programme aimed at
improving the
resolvability of the group and preserve systemically relevant
domestic
functions. We expect the entity to be subject to Swiss
too-big-to-fail capital
requirements given its domestic significance. As of 1 August
2016, CS Schweiz's
(pro-forma) total assets stood at CHF222bn under US GAAP.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND VR
The Long-Term IDR of CS Schweiz is driven by its VR, which
reflects its low risk
domestic loan book, moderate volumes of trading assets, sound
capitalisation and
a strong deposit franchise.
We believe CS Schweiz will be able to generate sound and
resilient earnings,
based on the historical performance of the SUB division.
Earnings should benefit
from stability provided by the entity's franchise in domestic
corporate and
private banking, and from the sizeable proportion of the
fee-generating
business. We expect costs of setting up the entity to weigh on
operating
expenses in the short-term, but cost-saving measures should
improve efficiency
over the medium term.
The assets transferred to CS Schweiz consist of low-risk
domestic loans, as well
as moderate volumes of trading assets. Risk management has been
incorporated
into the wider group's risk management framework, and we expect
underwriting
standards in domestic retail lending to remain sound. Impaired
loans in the SUB
accounted for a low 0.5% of gross loans at end-3Q16.
Low loan-to-value ratios in real estate lending mitigate tail
risks of a
correction in Swiss real estate prices, and we expect CS Schweiz
to continue
managing loan growth prudently. We expect market risk to be
manageable and to
arise principally from structural interest rate exposure, but
also from some
client-driven trading positions initially booked in CS Schweiz.
The entity has been soundly capitalised, with solid buffers over
regulatory
requirements. We expect the group to pre-place internal loss
absorbing capacity
(LAC) within this organisation in line with resolution
requirements for the bank
and for the group. These buffers do not result in an uplift of
CS Schweiz's
Long-Term IDR above the bank's VR or the IDR of its parent
however, given i) the
subsidiary's small size, ii) the lack of clarity at present
regarding the
fungibility of internal LAC within the group and the size and
form the internal
LAC will take and iii) the high exposure of CS Schweiz to CS.
CS Schweiz's sound funding position is underpinned by a strong
deposit base. We
expect the bank to be a net supplier of liquidity to the rest of
the group under
CS's central treasury function. As a result of the presence of
this central
treasury function, we expect that CS Schweiz's ratings will
remain closely
correlated with those of CS. Concentration risk in relation to
CS Schweiz's
exposure to the parent effectively caps the subsidiary's VR at
the level of CS's
Long-Term IDR to reflect the inherent risks in deposits with the
parent.
SUPPORT RATING
CS Schweiz's Support Rating of '1' reflects primarily our view
that the entity
is an integral part of CS, whose default would constitute
significant
reputational risk to its parent, thus increasing CS's propensity
to provide
extraordinary support, if required.
While CS Schweiz will make up a significant part of the group's
total assets and
equity, we believe it would be unlikely that the Swiss regulator
would impose
significant restrictions on recapitalising CS Schweiz from the
rest of the group
or upstreaming capital from other CS subsidiaries where
available. CS Schweiz's
significant relative size is further mitigated by our view that
its need for
support is unlikely to arise simultaneously with that of other
foreign
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VR
The Stable Outlook on CS Schweiz's Long-Term IDR reflects that
on CS's Long-Term
IDR as well as our expectation that CS Schweiz will maintain
solid and stable
financial metrics.
A longer track record of strong and stable earnings and solid
capitalisation
could provide upside to the entity's VR, provided it is no
longer constrained at
the same level by large unsecured exposures to CS. This could
arise from an
upgrade of CS's Long-Term IDR or from clear and stringent
regulatory limits on
uncollateralised exposures to other CS entities. Conversely,
weaker
capitalisation or asset quality or reduced earnings stability
than we currently
expect, or a downgrade of CS's Long-Term IDR, would put pressure
on CS Schweiz's
VR.
CS Schweiz's Long-Term IDR could be rated above the VR if we
believe buffers of
qualifying junior debt and internal LAC pre-positioned at the CS
Schweiz level
are sufficient to result in a significantly lower risk of
default on CS
Schweiz's senior obligations than the risk of the bank failing.
This is unlikely
in the medium term, as we would have to conclude that CS Schweiz
could reach a
higher Long-Term IDR were the buffers in the form of Fitch Core
Capital, which
is unlikely given the close risk correlation with its parent.
Clear requirements
on internal buffers at CS Schweiz ensuring their permanence
would also be
necessary for its Long-Term IDR to be rated above its VR.
SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating is sensitive to changes in our assessment of
CS's ability to
provide extraordinary support to CS Schweiz as well as the
importance of CS
Schweiz to the rest of the group.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015112
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001