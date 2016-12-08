Fitch Affirms Swiss Re's IFS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss
Reinsurance Company
Limited's (Swiss Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at
'AA-' and
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. Fitch has also
affirmed the
ultimate holding company Swiss Re Ltd. at an IDR of 'A'. The
Outlooks are
Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the strength of Swiss Re's financial
profile, dominant
position within the global reinsurance sector and very strong
risk-adjusted
capitalisation. Fitch regards Swiss Re's reinsurance operation
as one of a very
select group that have the scale, diversity and financial
strength to attract
the highest quality business being placed into the global
reinsurance market.
This should provide high resilience to softening pricing
conditions that are
being reported across several reinsurance classes.
Fitch expects Swiss Re's P&C reinsurance business to remain the
core earnings
generator for the foreseeable future. The company's main
business segment has
consistently achieved strong results, both on an absolute basis
and compared
with peers, reflecting a depth of underwriting experience and
strong diversity
by reinsurance class. P&C reinsurance reported a 9M16 combined
ratio of 93.8%
(9M15: 84.5%), benefitting from lower-than-expected natural
catastrophe claims
and favourable prior-year developments.
Life and health (L&H) reinsurance performance continues to
deliver strong
results, with a 9M16 net operating margin of 11% (9M15: 13.7%).
With a return on
equity (ROE) for 9M16 of 12.5%, the reinsurer is on target to
achieve its
10%-12% ROE target for 2016.
Fitch views capitalisation as very strong based on the agency's
Prism Factor
Based Model (FBM). The strength of Swiss Re's capital position
has led the
reinsurer to commence a share buy-back programme on 4 November
2016.
Fitch recognises that the current operating environment remains
challenging for
Swiss Re and the wider (re)insurance industry. Persistently low
interest rates
and increasingly intense competition, especially in non-life
reinsurance,
continue to drive price softening across certain major
reinsurance classes. The
agency expects Swiss Re's diversified business profile and
prudent underwriting
policy to help the reinsurer weather a protracted period of
price softening,
should this occur.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating drivers that could result in an upgrade include
reduced financial
leverage under 15% (end-2015: 22%) ; the company's risk-adjusted
capital
position increasing to 'extremely strong', as measured by
Fitch's Prism FBM;
maintaining strong underwriting performance relative to
similarly rated peers.
The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include
increased
financial leverage above 25%; a sustained material drop in the
company's
risk-adjusted capital position to below 'very strong', as
measured by Fitch's
Prism FBM, or material underperformance relative to similarly
rated peers
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd
IFS Rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Ltd
IFS Rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corp.
Senior notes affirmed at 'A+'
Aquarius + Investments PLC
Subordinated debt (XS0897406814) affirmed at 'A-'
Contingent write-off note (XS0901578681) affirmed at 'BBB+'
Cloverie PLC
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
ELM B.V.
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Swiss Re Ltd
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Demeter Investments B.V.
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' (XS1261170515, XS1389124774,
XS1423777215)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 118
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
