Fitch Affirms Swiss Car ABS 2015-1 AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the ratings of
Swiss Car ABS 2015-1 AG as follows:
CHF310.4m Class A notes due Nov 2025: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
Swiss Car ABS 2015-1 is a securitisation of auto lease
receivables originated by
AMAG Leasing AG (ALAG) and granted to Swiss private and
commercial customers. At
closing, the transaction featured a three-year revolving period
and an initial
portfolio size of CHF400m financed by the notes proceeds and a
subordinated
loan. The subordinated loan also funded the reserve fund and
liquidity reserve.
The notes and receivables are denominated in Swiss francs and
have fixed
interest rates.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance
since the closing
date in December 2015, which has been in line with Fitch's
expectations.
Delinquencies are at low levels as accounts in arrears for more
than 30 days
were 0.6% of the portfolio as of end-October 2016. Cumulative
defaults are also
low at 0.1%. In Fitch's view, the early amortisation triggers
and replenishment
criteria protect the transaction from performance deterioration
and a migration
of the portfolio towards higher-risk characteristics.
The class A notes benefit from credit enhancement (CE)
consisting of
overcollateralisation (22.4%) and a non-amortising reserve fund
(2.6%), which
has remained consistent during the revolving period. The
transaction also
benefits from excess spread that has been sufficient to cover
defaults to date.
The securitised lease payments include the residual value (RV)
at contract
maturity. Dealers are obliged to pay the contractual RV to the
issuer. However,
a dealer default would expose the issuer to the risk of RV
losses when
used-vehicle prices decline.
The October 2016 portfolio met all replenishment criteria except
for RV
exposure, which was 53.7% of the portfolio and in breach of the
50% limit. The
breach originally occurred in March 2016 at which time a
notification should
have been sent to ALAG indicating the breach.
Instead, notification occurred in November 2016 and ALAG has
confirmed
repurchase of the assets that caused the breach will occur on
the January 2017
payment date in accordance with the transaction documentation.
Additional assets
may also be transferred to the issuer in the normal course of
replenishment to
comply with the RV exposure limit of 50%.
Fitch will monitor the repurchase of the relevant assets on the
January 2017
payment date. If the repurchase does not occur and the RV
exposure continues to
be non-compliant with the replenishment criteria, Fitch will
review the
transaction and analytical assumptions, which may result in
negative rating
action.
The transaction can still withstand Fitch's 'AAAsf' stress
assumptions, taking
into consideration the current RV exposure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Class A notes
Current Rating: 'AAAsf'
Rating Sensitivity to Increased Default Rate:
Increase of Default Rate by 50%: 'AAAsf'
Rating Sensitivity to Decreased Recoveries:
Decrease of Recoveries by 50%: 'AAAsf'
Rating Sensitivity to Used-Car Market Value Stress:
Increase in Market Value Stress of 50%: 'AA+sf'
Rating Sensitivity to Multiple Factors:
Increase of Default Rate & Market Value Stress by 50%, Decrease
of Recoveries by
50%: 'AAsf'
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pool and the
transaction. There were
no findings that affected the rating analysis. Fitch has not
reviewed the
results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio
information or
conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch reviewed the results of
a third party
assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information and
concluded that there
were no findings that affected the rating analysis.
Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of the originator's origination files and found the
information contained
in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the
originator's policies
and practices and the other information provided to the agency
about the asset
portfolio.
Overall, and together with the assumptions referred to above,
Fitch's assessment
of the information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis
according to its
applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately
reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
-Transaction reporting provided by ALAG as of 18 November 2016
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Thomas Krug, CFA, CAIA
Associate Director
+49 69 768 076 252
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46 - 50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Selena Greaney
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1135
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 19 Aug 2016)
here
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - EMEA Residual Value
Addendum (pub. 03 Dec
2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
here
Related Research
Swiss Car ABS 2015-1 AG - Appendix
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015649
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001