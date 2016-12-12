Fitch Assigns Swiss Home Loan Securities 2016-1 SARL's Notes Final Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Home
Loan Securities
2016-1 SARL's notes final ratings as follows:
CHF52.2m Class A1: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
CHF102.4m Class A2: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
CHF46.1m Class B: not rated
Swiss Home Loan Securities 2016-1 SARL is the first public
transaction of Credit
Agricole Financements (Suisse) S.A. (CAF). The notes are backed
by a static
portfolio of CHF200.6m residential mortgage loans. The related
properties,
primarily flats and houses, are all located in Switzerland,
primarily in the
western parts. The securitised loans are amortising or
interest-only loans
bearing either a fixed or floating interest rate.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Expected Portfolio Losses
Fitch expects losses from the loan portfolio of just 0.1%. The
low level of
losses results from the combination of low default assumptions
supported by
historical data received from CAF and high recovery
expectations, mainly due to
a low current loan-to-value (CLTV) of 62.8%. The assumed loss
rate in a 'AAA'
rating scenario is 11.6%.
Concentrations as Key Risk
The small size of the portfolio translates into a higher
borrower concentration
than usual in EMEA RMBS transactions (only 343 borrowers with
the top 10
representing 9.9%). Properties are mainly located in western
Switzerland (75% in
the cantons of Vaud and Geneva), reflecting the bank's main area
of business.
Fitch took concentration risk into account in stressed scenarios
by increasing
its default expectation. Fitch used an originator adjustment of
1.5x, which is
higher than the 1.2x applied if no concentration risk existed.
High Interest Rate Risk
The transaction does not benefit from an interest rate swap. It
includes a
mechanism that aims to provide an approximate natural hedge.
Assets and
liabilities change their interest rate nature over time. The
unhedged part of
the interest risk proved particularly stressful resulting in
considerable losses
due to negative carry.
Concentration of Counterparty Roles
CAF performs most of the important counterparty roles in the
transaction.
Related risks are reduced by mechanisms consistent with our
criteria, such as
guarantees provided by Caisse Regionale Mutuel des Savoie, part
of the Credit
Agricole Group (A/Positive/F1).
Legal Risk in Swiss RMBS
The history of public RMBS in Switzerland is limited. In
addition, the country's
legal framework has some peculiarities, eg restrictions for
property purchases
by foreigners (Lex Koller). Fitch is comfortable with the legal
risks following
a review and discussion of the legal opinions provided.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch tested the rating sensitivity of the notes to various
scenarios, including
an increase in the base case default rate and/or a decrease in
the base case
recovery rate for the portfolio. The model-implied sensitivities
indicate that
an increase in the base case default rate and a decrease in the
base case
recovery rate by 50% each may result in a six-notch downgrade of
the class A
notes to 'A-sf' from 'AAAsf'.
More details on rating sensitivities are in the related new
issue report.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch reviewed the results of a third party assessment conducted
on the asset
portfolio information, and concluded that there were no findings
that affected
the rating analysis.
Fitch conducted a review of a small targeted sample of CAF's
origination files
in June 2016 and found the information contained in the reviewed
files to be
adequately consistent with the originator's policies and
practices and the other
information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
CRITERIA VARIATION
In this transaction Fitch has used the Criteria Addendum:
Switzerland -
Residential Mortgage Assumptions. The treatment of loans in
arrears constitutes
a variation from this criteria addendum. Loans in arrears for up
to 30 days
comprise 8% of the portfolio balance. These are predominantly
loans paid by
money transfer, which is a widely used payment method for loans
in the pool and
for Switzerland in general. According to CAF, such delinquencies
are usually
corrected within a few days. Fitch did not consider loans up to
30 days past due
and paying by money transfer as delinquent in its analysis.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis.
- Loan-by-loan data provided by CAF as at 30 November 2016
- Static cumulative default and recovery data on CAF's mortgage
loan book from
1Q06 to 2Q16
- Cures rate on defaulted loans on CAF's loan book from 1Q06 to
2Q16 and
foreclosure data for a number of cases between 3Q06 and 2Q13.
- Dynamic arrears and prepayments data on CAF's mortgage loan
book from 1Q07 to
3Q16
MODELS
The models below were used in the analysis. Click on the link
for a description
of the model.
Excel based Residential Mortgage Asset Model.
REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) that are disclosed in the offering document
and which relate
to the underlying asset pool is available by accessing the
appendix referenced
under "Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these
RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as
detailed in the
Special Report titled "Representations, Warranties and
Enforcement Mechanisms in
Global Structured Finance Transactions," dated May 2016.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Raul Domingo
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 70
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Adrian Pfaff-Seiler, CFA
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 259
Committee Chairperson
Eberhard Hackel
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 117
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
