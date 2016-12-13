Fitch Affirms UBS Group AG at 'A'; UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG at 'A+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS Group
AG's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and UBS AG's and UBS
Switzerland AG's
Long-Term IDRs at 'A+'. Fitch has also affirmed all three
entities' Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a' and Short-Term IDRs at 'F1'. The Outlook on
the Long-Term IDR
of UBG Group is Positive while that of UBS AG and UBS
Switzerland AG is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of UBS Limited and UBS Bank
USA, as well as
the ratings of the group's issuing vehicles.
In addition, Fitch has assigned Derivative Counterparty Ratings
(DCR) to UBS AG,
UBS Switzerland AG and UBS Limited as part of its roll-out of
DCRs to
significant derivative counterparties in western Europe and the
US. DCRs are
issuer ratings and express Fitch's view of banks' relative
vulnerability to
default under derivative contracts with third-party,
non-government
counterparties.
A list of all rating actions is listed at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
The Positive Outlook on UBS Group AG's IDR reflects Fitch's view
that the
group's VR, as well as the VR of UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG,
could be
upgraded if the group establishes a longer track record of
generating improved,
sound and stable earnings despite challenging markets. UBS AG's
and UBS
Switzerland AG's Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's view that their
Long-Term IDR
would be unlikely to benefit from an uplift above the VR if
their VR is upgraded
to 'a+' due to the group's current business model, which in our
view constrains
the ratings to the 'A'/'a' categories.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which
comprise 12 large and
globally active banking groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRs
UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG have common VRs as we believe that
the credit
profiles of the two operating entities will remain closely
connected, at least
for as long as UBS Switzerland AG remains a subsidiary of UBS
AG. UBS
Switzerland AG's large size, with just under CHF300bn total
assets under Swiss
GAAP, in relation to UBS AG's consolidated assets (CHF936bn
under IFRS) also
drives the common VR.
In Fitch's opinion, the joint and several liability arrangement
between UBS AG
and UBS Switzerland AG underpins the close integration of the
two entities. At
end-3Q16, UBS Switzerland AG assumed joint liability for about
CHF95bn of
contractual obligations of UBS AG. The joint liability of UBS AG
for obligations
of UBS Switzerland AG at the same date was immaterial.
The VRs reflect the group's well-defined and executed strategy
to remain a
leading global asset gatherer through net new money growth,
while maintaining
large domestic personal and corporate banking activities and
running a sizeable
investment bank. The group has reduced its risk profile by
tightening controls
and outlining a clearly defined risk appetite. It has
strengthened its balance
sheet by building up capital and reducing tail risk by exiting
businesses which
it considers higher-risk and no longer strategic. The group's
funding and
liquidity are strong and stable and benefit from the group's
global wealth
management operations, as well as a strong domestic retail and
commercial
banking franchise.
However, a factor of high importance in our assessment of the VR
is the business
model, which is complex and reliant on market sentiment and
customer transaction
volumes, both of which contribute to earnings volatility. This
constraint on the
ratings stems from the continued material weighting of capital
markets in UBS's
business model, although we believe this is necessary to retain
the group's
leading global wealth management presence, as ultra-high net
worth individuals
are an increasingly important part of this market.
Market conditions in all its businesses, including wealth
management and
domestic banking, are likely to remain challenging in 2017, in
our view.
Nonetheless, the bank has addressed the pressure on margins with
a plan to
reduce costs in the business by CHF2.1bn p.a. by end-2017, and
is well on its
way to meeting this target. Eventually, this should enable it to
generate robust
and stable earnings, which could result in an upgrade of its VR.
Profitability in 2016 has been weighed down by restructuring
charges, and this
is likely to continue in 2017. Provisions for litigation,
regulatory and similar
matters have been material and we expect them to remain a drag
on earnings at
least for the coming year, given pending legal cases and
regulatory
investigations. While the extent of further litigation costs is
hard to predict,
the ratings factor in our assumptions that the bank's litigation
reserves and
capitalisation, if required, could absorb sizeable further
misconduct and
litigation costs.
Capital ratios based on risk-weighted assets (RWAs) are among
the strongest in
the GTUB peer group, with UBS Group AG reporting a consolidated
14%
fully-applied Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at
end-3Q16. Leverage,
however, is still high and we expect the group's leverage ratio
to continue to
improve as UBS retains earnings and issues additional Tier 1
(AT1) instruments.
UBS will have to meet the new Swiss regulatory requirement of a
minimum 5% tier
1 leverage ratio by end-2019. Our ratings are based on the
assumption that UBS
will meet the new requirements for going- and gone-concern
capital required
under the revised Swiss regulations for the country's two global
systemically
important banks (G-SIBs).
We expect the group to continue to manage capital and funding on
a group-wide
basis, but regulatory requirements for individual legal entities
will, in our
opinion, result in an increasing focus on local capital and
liquidity
requirements.
We have equalised UBS Group AG's VR with the common VR of UBS AG
and UBS
Switzerland AG because of UBS Group AG's role as the group's
holding company and
the issuer (or guarantor) of loss-absorbing capacity (LAC),
including AT1
instruments and senior unsecured long-term debt. We do not
expect double
leverage at the holding company to exceed 120%, a level at which
we would
consider notching the holding company's VR below the operating
banks' VRs. We
expect the holding company to maintain prudent management of
liquidity, which
should be helped by existing policies to manage liquidity across
a large number
of legal entities globally.
IDRS, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
We rate UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's IDRs and senior debt
ratings one notch
above their VR because we believe that the group's buffer of
qualifying junior
debt (QJD), combined with senior debt issued by the holding
company, is
sufficient to protect their senior obligations from default in
case of failure,
either under a resolution process or as part of a private sector
solution (such
as a distressed debt exchange) to avoid a resolution action. We
therefore
consider that the risk of default on UBS AG's and UBS
Switzerland AG's senior
obligations, as measured by the Long-Term IDRs, is lower than
the risk of the
banks failing, as measured by their VRs.
Our assumption is that absent a private sector solution, a
resolution action is
taken on UBS if it breaches a CET1 ratio of 6% (after
high-trigger capital
instruments but before low-trigger capital instruments have been
triggered). We
assume that the regulator would require UBS to be recapitalised
to a CET1 ratio
of above 14.3% on a consolidated basis. This means that the
group's 10% minimum
CET1 ratio as well as its 4.3% Tier 1 high-trigger capital
buffer would be met
with CET1 capital post-resolution as the group at that point
would in our
opinion not be in a position to issue capital instruments in the
market.
Our view of the regulatory intervention point and
post-resolution capital needs
together suggests that a combined buffer of qualifying junior
debt and holding
company senior debt of above 9% of RWAs could be required to
restore viability
without imposing losses on the operating companies' senior
creditors.
At end-3Q16, UBS's qualifying junior debt and holding company
senior debt buffer
amounted to about CHF36bn, equal to 17% of end-3Q16 RWAs or 4.2%
of the leverage
ratio denominator. This amount, in Fitch's opinion, should be
sufficient to
recapitalise the group in a resolution scenario to meet adequate
CET1 and
leverage ratios. We believe that the revised Swiss going- and
gone-concern
capital requirements provide strong and transparent incentives
to ensure that
these buffers remain in place.
We have not applied this one-notch uplift to UBS Group AG's IDR
as its QJD
buffer is insufficient to recapitalise it to minimum
requirements. We also do
not expect it to become sufficiently large given the
single-point-of-entry
resolution strategy based on issuing external senior debt at
holding company
level and down-streaming it to operating companies.
Consequently, its IDR is at
the same level as its VR.
UBS AG's, UBS Switzerland AG's and UBS Group AG's Short-Term
IDRs are 'F1', the
rating which maps onto a Long-Term IDR of either an 'A' or an
'A+'. For the
operating banks, we have applied the lower of two potential
Short-Term ratings
mapping to an 'A+' because the Long-Term IDR benefits from the
buffer uplift
above the VR, and there is no specific driver from the buffer
favouring
repayment in the short-term.
The DCRs assigned to UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG are in line
with their
respective IDRs because they have no definitive preferential
status over other
senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflect Fitch's
view that senior
creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the
sovereign in the event that UBS Group AG, UBS AG or UBS
Switzerland AG become
non-viable.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other junior and hybrid capital issued by
UBS Group AG,
UBS AG and its affiliates are all notched down from UBS AG's or
UBS Group AG's
VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably.
Legacy subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below
the VR for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries.
Low trigger contingent capital Tier 2 notes are rated two
notches below the VR,
reflecting loss severity in the form of contractual full and
permanent
write-down language.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR,
comprising two
notches for loss severity, and two further notches for
non-performance risk due
to partly discretionary coupon omission.
High and low trigger additional Tier 1 instruments are rated
five notches below
the VR. The notes are notched twice for loss severity, and three
times for
non-performance risk due to fully discretionary coupon omission.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
London-based UBS Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG.
Its Support
Rating, IDR, DCR and debt ratings reflect Fitch's view that UBS
Limited as a key
part of the UBS group and integrated into its investment banking
activities.
UBS Limited's contractual counterparties continue to benefit
from an irrevocable
and unconditional guarantee by UBS, which further supports our
view that the
subsidiary is an integral part of the group's business. We
therefore see an
extremely high probability that UBS AG would support it if
needed, leading to
the equalisation of their IDRs and debt ratings. The DCR
assigned to UBS Limited
is in line with its IDR as we believe UK legislation provides no
explicit
protection to derivative counterparties relative to other senior
creditors.
UBS Bank USA is a direct subsidiary of UBS Americas Inc., which
in turn is
wholly owned by UBS AG through UBS Americas Holdings LLC. The
Support and
Short-Term ratings reflect Fitch's view of UBS Bank USA's
integration and
important role within the group would mean an extremely high
probability of
support from UBS AG in case of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR
The VRs of UBS Group AG, UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG may be
upgraded to 'a+'
once we see a longer track record of sustainably improved
earnings. Such
improvement would be driven by the restructuring the UBS group
has undertaken,
by reduced tail risk when legacy regulatory and litigation
issues are settled,
and by lower risk from tightened controls, supplemented by
revenue momentum.
However, we expect pressure on earnings from the challenging
market to persist
well into 2017.
Conversely, ratings could be under pressure if the bank's
revenue and earnings
demonstrate excessive vulnerability to market volatility, which
could be
indicated by losses in the investment bank business division
arising from spikes
in market volatility or earnings volatility exceeding that of
its global peers,
neither of which we expect.
Ratings would also be downgraded if misconduct and litigation
costs are higher
than our expectations and affect the group's capitalisation with
no credible
plan for restoring it over a reasonably short period. Any
material restrictions
on the group's ability to conduct businesses, which could be the
result of
penalties by authorities, would also put the ratings under
pressure.
UBS Switzerland AG's VR is also sensitive to a change in the
subsidiary's
integration in the group. Should it become less integrated,
which could occur if
higher-than-expected amounts of regulatory capital are trapped
in the
subsidiary, the VRs could diverge. A material reduction in UBS
Switzerland AG's
exposure to its parent, or the complete run-off of the joint and
several
liability arrangements between the two entities could also
result in rating
differentiation over time. We expect capital in excess of
regulatory
requirements and the management buffer to be up-streamed to UBS
AG, at least for
as long as the group entities remain strongly investment-grade.
Changes to UBS's group structure, including changes to UBS
Switzerland AG's
ownership structure, could also result in rating differentiation
in the VRs if
Fitch concludes that this reduces UBS Switzerland AG's, UBS AG's
and other group
entities' integration with each other. The group has stated that
it is
considering further changes to its legal structure, which could
include the
transfer of operating subsidiaries of UBS AG to become direct
subsidiaries of
UBS Group AG and the creation of additional subsidiaries.
In addition to the factors above UBS Group AG's VR could be
notched down from
UBS AG's VR if double leverage at the holding company increases
above 120% or if
the role of the holding company changes.
IDRs, DCRs AND SENIOR DEBT
UBS Group AG's IDRs are primarily sensitive to a change in the
group's VR. In
addition, UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's IDRs are sensitive
to the presence
of sufficient QJD to recapitalise the banks to the minimum
requirements of the
regulators.
Our criteria allow us to apply the one-notch uplift to the IDRs
of the two
operating banks above their VRs, only if the higher rating could
achieved were
their debt buffer in the form of Fitch Core Capital. However, as
we believe that
the group's business model constrains the IDRs to the 'A'
category, we would not
give the Long-Term IDRs any uplift above VRs of 'a+'. In the
event of VR
upgrades to 'a+', the Long-Term IDRs of all three entities would
be 'A+'.
DCRs and senior notes are rated in line with the various UBS
companies'
respective Long-Term IDRs and are therefore primarily sensitive
to a change to
the IDRs. As with the IDRs at 'A+', the DCRs are at the top of
the rating range
implied by the group's company profile.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the Support Rating and upward revision of the
Support Rating Floor
would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's
propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of UBS AG's and UBS Group AG's subordinated and
hybrid debt issues
are primarily sensitive to a change in their respective VRs. The
securities'
ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which
could arise if
Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the respective issuers' VRs.
This may reflect a
change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift
in regulatory
buffer requirements, for example.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of UBS Limited are primarily sensitive to a change
in UBS AG's IDRs.
In addition, should regulatory developments lead to the
subsidiary becoming less
integrated within UBS AG, e.g. through restrictions on
intragroup funding flows,
this could result in a downgrade of the UK subsidiary.
UBS Bank USA's Short-Term IDR, which is derived from the bank's
implicit
Long-Term IDR, is primarily sensitive to UBS AG's ability and
propensity to
support the subsidiary. Its ability is primarily sensitive to a
change in UBS
AG's VR and any regulatory restrictions placed on capital or
liquidity supply
from UBS AG. Its propensity to support it is driven by the
subsidiary's
importance and role in the group.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBS Group AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Tier 1 subordinated notes ('high-trigger'): affirmed at 'BB+'
Tier 1 subordinated notes ('low-trigger'): affirmed at 'BB+'
UBS AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A+ (dcr)'
Long-Term and Short-Term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at
'A+'/'F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Tier 2 subordinated notes (low-trigger loss-absorbing notes):
affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
UBS Switzerland AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A+ (dcr)'
UBS Limited
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A+ (dcr)'
UBS Bank USA
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Group Funding (Jersey) Limited
Unsubordinated notes: affirmed at 'A'
Senior debt programme: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
UBS Capital Securities (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Claudia Nelson (all entities except UBS Bank USA)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Johannes Moller (UBS Bank USA)
Associate Director
+1 646 582 4954
Fitch Ratings Inc
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016419
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001