Fitch Affirms Credit Suisse at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit
Suisse AG's
(Credit Suisse) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
Viability Rating (VR)
at 'A' and 'a-', respectively. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed Credit
Suisse Group AG (CSGAG), the group's holding company, at 'A-'
Long-Term IDR and
'a-' VR. The ratings on Credit Suisse's domestic subsidiary,
Credit Suisse
(Schweiz) AG (CS Schweiz), have also been affirmed at 'A'
Long-Term IDR and 'a'
VR.
The Outlooks on Credit Suisse's, CSGAG's and CS Schweiz's
Long-Term IDRs are
Stable.
In addition, Fitch has assigned Derivative Counterparty Ratings
(DCRs) to Credit
Suisse AG, Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG and Credit Suisse
International as part of
its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative counterparties in
western Europe
and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view of
banks' relative
vulnerability to default under derivative contracts with
third-party,
non-government counterparties.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which
comprise 12 large and
globally active banking groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs, DCRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Credit Suisse:
Credit Suisse's VR reflects the bank's strong franchise in
wealth management,
domestic corporate and retail banking and selected strengths in
investment
banking, in addition to sound capitalisation, and a diversified
funding profile.
It also takes into account our expectation that continued strong
execution of
the group's plan, which envisages CHF4.2bn net cost savings by
end-2018 and a
reallocation of resources towards capital-light activities,
should improve the
earnings profile of the bank in the medium term.
The bank's company profile is of high importance for the ratings
and balances
the earnings generation of a sound, predominantly fee-based
global franchise in
private banking with the downside of the securities business.
The latter's
earnings are inherently more volatile than traditional
commercial banking, and
account for a material portion of the group's risk profile,
which limits upside
to Credit Suisse's VR. Sales, trading, underwriting and advisory
accounted for
45% of group revenues in 9M16. The group's strategy to redeploy
resources
towards wealth management activities should in the long-term
improve Credit
Suisse's company profile, but we expect the securities business
to remain a
material earnings contributor.
Credit Suisse has made good progress towards its strategic
targets, as it
expects to have achieved CHF1.6bn net cost savings in 2016
compared to the 2015
cost base (constant currency). The bank announced a cost
reduction target in
December 2016 of CHF1bn by end-2018 further to the previously
announced CHF3bn.
The bank also exited businesses and activities, which it no
longer deemed to be
strategic, contributing to a reduction of 26% in the
risk-weighted assets (RWA)
of its Strategic Resolution Unit (SRU), to CHF53bn. While
CHF846m restructuring
expenses had been incurred since the group announced its
strategy in October
2015, the bank guided for a further CHF0.6bn restructuring
expenses in 2017, and
we expect performance in the medium-term to remain burdened by
restructuring
and, to a lesser extent, by non-core asset exit costs.
Performance in 2016 has been weak and suffered from particularly
challenging
markets in 1Q16 and from the group's repositioning of the
investment bank. Fitch
will look for a demonstrated longer track record showing that
the resized sales
and trading business can generate sustainable revenue above its
natural cost
base, following the exits in 2Q16 from distressed debt trading
and European
securitised finance, which were material revenue contributors to
Global Markets
(GM). The group's wealth management divisions generated around
CHF31bn net new
money in 9M16 and were generally resilient despite erosion in
net margins on
assets under management (AuM).
Credit Suisse's consolidated capitalisation is in line with
peers', as the bank
reached the upper end of its targeted 11% - 12% CET1 ratio range
for 2016, but
notable double leverage at the level of Credit Suisse AG puts
its capitalisation
behind peers. The 60bp year-to-date improvement in the group's
CET1 ratio was
largely due to deleveraging of non-strategic activities. As with
global trading
and universal bank peers, we view operational and conduct risk
as one of the
most relevant. We believe a potential settlement on US RMBS,
together with the
annual review of defined-benefit pension plan actuarial
assumptions in 4Q16,
could put pressure on currently sound capital ratios.
In complying with too-big-to-fail regulatory capital
requirements in
Switzerland, the bank will have to meet going concern 5%
leverage ratios (of
which 3.5% in CET1) and 14.3% (of which 10% in CET1) RWA-based
capital ratios,
with equivalent amounts in gone concern capital. Consistent with
its
single-point-of-entry preferred resolution strategy, we expect
the bank to
continue issuing holding company senior debt to meet the
shortfall of gone
concern capital requirements of a currently estimated CHF15bn by
2020. Further
issuance of high-trigger additional Tier 1 capital, which
qualifies for
inclusion in going-concern buffers, will also be required.
Credit Suisse's risk controls are, in our view, sound despite
CHF1bn
mark-to-market losses incurred in 4Q15 and 1Q16, and underpin
the bank's
conservative underwriting standards. Although rising, unreserved
impaired loans
were still a low 4% of Fitch Core Capital at end-3Q16, largely
driven by
deteriorating credit quality in International Wealth Management
and Asia
Pacific. Nonetheless, we expect its asset quality to remain
strong, despite the
bank's foreign expansion strategy in wealth management, due to
prudent
underwriting standards.
Credit Suisse's Long-Term IDR is rated one notch above the
bank's VR, reflecting
our view that substantial buffers of qualifying junior debt
(QJD) and bail-in
holding company senior debt provide material protection to the
bank's senior
creditors. This means the risk of the bank defaulting on senior
obligations, as
measured by its Long-Term IDR, is lower than that of the bank
failing, as
captured by its VR.
We would expect resolution action being taken on Credit Suisse
when it comes
close to breaching minimum capital requirements, which we assume
would be when
the group's consolidated CET1 ratio is 6% (after high-trigger
capital
instruments but before low-trigger capital instruments have been
triggered). We
then assume that the regulator would require Credit Suisse to be
recapitalised
to a CET1 ratio of above 14.3%. This assumes a restoration of
its 10% minimum
CET1 ratio as well as its 4.3% Tier 1 high-trigger capital
buffer (since the
bank, post-resolution action, would not be in a position to
issue capital
instruments in the market).
Our view of the regulatory intervention point and
post-resolution capital needs
together suggests a junior debt buffer above 9% of RWAs could be
required to
restore viability without affecting senior creditors. At
end-3Q16, the bank's
QJD and bail-in holding company senior debt buffer stood at 16%
of RWAs. In our
view, capital requirements applicable to the group provide
strong incentives for
the permanence of such buffers, which underpins the uplift to
Credit Suisse's
Long-Term IDR.
The DCR is at the same level as Credit Suisse's Long-Term IDR
because derivative
counterparties have no definitive preferential status over other
senior
obligations in a resolution scenario.
CSGAG:
The VR of CSGAG is equalised with that of Credit Suisse, which
accounts for 98%
of the former's consolidated assets, reflecting its almost
exclusive role as
Credit Suisse's holding company. Double leverage at CSGAG (106%
at end-2015
according to our calculation) is below the maximum 120%
threshold, where we
would usually notch the holding company's VR down.
CSGAG's Long-Term IDR and senior debt rating are one notch below
Credit
Suisse's, because the quantum of qualifying junior debt
available as a buffer
for holding company senior creditors is insufficient to warrant
a one-notch
uplift, and we do not expect it to become sufficiently large
given the
single-point-of-entry resolution strategy focussed on building
up total
loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) in the form of senior holding
company debt.
CSGAG's Short-Term IDR of 'F2' is at the lower of two options
mapping to a
Long-Term IDR of 'A-' because group liquidity is managed and
retained at Credit
Suisse level rather than at CSGAG.
TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt issued by Credit Suisse
Group Funding
(Guernsey) Limited and guaranteed by CSGAG is rated in line with
the guarantor's
Long-Term IDR.
CS Schweiz:
CS Schweiz is Credit Suisse's wholly-owned domestic subsidiary,
whose Long-Term
IDR is driven by its VR and reflects its low risk domestic loan
book, moderate
volumes of trading assets, sound capitalisation and a strong
deposit franchise.
The ratings also reflect a strong risk correlation with its
parent bank as a
result of Credit Suisse performing a central treasury role,
which caps CS
Schweiz's VR at the level of Credit Suisse's Long-Term IDR.
The rating actions today are in line with the final ratings
published on 21
November (see 'Fitch Rates Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG Final 'A''
published and
available on www.fitchratings.com) and the rating drivers are
identical to those
outlined in the previous rating action commentary on CS Schweiz.
The DCR is at the same level as CS Schweiz's Long-Term IDR
because derivative
counterparties have no definitive preferential status over other
senior
obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Credit Suisse and CSGAG:
CSGAG's and Credit Suisse's Support Ratings (SR) and Support
Rating Floors (SRF)
reflect our view that senior creditors of both the holding and
the operating
banks can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support
from the
sovereign in the event that Credit Suisse becomes non-viable
largely due to
progress made in Swiss legislation and regulation to address the
'too big to
fail' problem for the two big Swiss banks.
CS Schweiz:
CS Schweiz's Support Rating of '1' reflects primarily our view
that the entity
is an integral part of Credit Suisse, and whose default would
constitute
significant reputational risk to its parent, thus increasing
Credit Suisse's
propensity to provide extraordinary support, if required.
While CS Schweiz makes up a significant part of the group's
total assets and
equity, we believe it would be unlikely that the Swiss regulator
would impose
significant restrictions on recapitalising CS Schweiz using
resources from the
rest of the group, or upstreaming capital from other Credit
Suisse subsidiaries
where available. CS Schweiz's significant relative size is
further mitigated by
our view that the subsidiary's need for support is unlikely to
arise
simultaneously with that of other foreign subsidiaries.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by Credit
Suisse, CSGAG and
by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from Credit
Suisse's and
CSGAG's VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR
for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries.
Low trigger contingent capital Tier 2 notes are rated two
notches below the VR,
reflecting loss severity, due to contractual full and permanent
write-down
language.
Upper Tier 2 instruments are rated three notches below the VR,
including one
notch for loss severity and two notches for incremental
non-performance risk due
to cumulative coupon deferral.
High trigger contingent capital Tier 2 notes are rated four
notches below the
VR. The notes are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting poor
recoveries as the instruments can be converted to equity or
written down well
ahead of resolution. In addition, they are notched down twice
for high
non-performance risk, as the trigger can result in contractual
loss absorption
ahead of non-viability.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR,
comprising two
notches for higher-than-average loss severity, and two further
notches for
non-performance risk due to partly discretionary coupon
omission.
High and low trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments are
rated five
notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss
severity,
reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be converted
to equity or
written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are
notched down three
times for very high non-performance risk due to fully
discretionary coupon
omission.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
CSI is a UK-based wholly-owned subsidiary of Credit Suisse, and
CSUSA is a US
holding company directly held by Credit Suisse Holdings (USA),
Inc., the group's
US intermediate holding company (IHC). We view these entities as
integral to the
group's business and core to Credit Suisse's strategy and their
Long-Term IDRs
are aligned with Credit Suisse's VR and unlike Credit Suisse's
Long-Term IDR,
they do not benefit from a one-notch uplift.
We would apply the one-notch uplift to a foreign subsidiary's
Long-Term IDR and
DCR if sufficient qualifying junior debt, including internal
TLAC, is allocated
to ensure its recapitalisation in a resolution event. The amount
of qualifying
junior debt to be down-streamed to Credit Suisse's foreign
subsidiaries is
unclear at this stage. The Positive Outlook on CSUSA's Long-Term
IDR reflects
our view that the US authorities will require a sizeable amount
of internal TLAC
to be down-streamed to the IHC and we expect clarity on this
within the next two
years.
CSI is incorporated as an unlimited liability company, which
underpins Fitch's
view of an extremely high probability of support from its
parent, if needed.
However, we have not applied the one-notch uplift because it is
not clear what
impact unlimited liability status would have in protecting
senior creditors in a
resolution event.
CSI's DCR is at the same level as the entity's Long-Term IDR
because derivative
counterparties have no definitive preferential status over other
senior
obligations in a resolution scenario.
CSI's and CSUSA's Short-Term IDRs of 'F1', the higher of two
Short-Term IDRS
mapping to an 'A-' Long-Term IDR, reflect the benefits for the
subsidiaries of
the group's central treasury approach and strong funding and
liquidity at Credit
Suisse level.
The IDRs of Credit Suisse New York branch are at the same level
as those of
Credit Suisse as the branch is part of the same legal entity
without any country
risk restrictions. The alignment of IDRs reflects our view that
senior creditors
of the branch would be treated identically to other senior
creditors of Credit
Suisse.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, DCRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Credit Suisse:
Should litigation and conduct costs significantly dent Credit
Suisse's
capitalisation without a plan to restore it swiftly and credibly
on a path
towards meeting the bank's targeted 13% CET1 ratio by end-2018,
this would put
pressure on the VR and IDRs. Material slippage in realising the
bank's targeted
CHF4.2bn net cost savings by 2018, or higher-than-expected exit
costs for legacy
positions in the Strategic Resolution Unit would also be
negative for the
ratings.
Should operating performance in the securities business-focused
Global Markets
and Investment Banking and Capital Markets divisions not improve
as cost savings
are realised and the franchise is stabilised, this would likely
lead to negative
rating action.
Upside to the ratings is limited in the short-term given
execution risks in the
group's strategy and consequently our expectation of subdued
earnings in the
short- to medium-term. However, the ratings may be upgraded on
materially
stronger profitability in the securities business, and resilient
performance in
wealth management without compromising the bank's currently
sound capitalisation
or risk appetite.
DCRs are primarily sensitive to changes in the respective
issuers' Long-Term
IDRs. In addition, they could be upgraded to one notch above the
IDR if a change
in legislation (for example as recently proposed in the EU)
creates legal
preference for derivatives over certain other senior
obligations, and in Fitch's
view, the volume of all legally subordinated obligations
provides a substantial
enough buffer to protect derivative counterparties from default
in a resolution
scenario.
CSGAG:
CSGAG's Long-Term IDR is primarily sensitive to a change in the
VR. Rating
sensitivities that apply to Credit Suisse are also applicable to
CSGAG. The
Stable Outlook reflects our view that the group will continue to
successfully
execute its strategy and that qualifying junior debt buffers at
the CSGAG level
are unlikely to be sufficient to allow us to notch up to
Long-Term IDR from the
VR, given Switzerland's single-point-of-entry approach to bank
resolution.
TLAC senior notes are rated in line with CSGAG's Long-Term IDR
and are therefore
primarily sensitive to a change to the Long-Term IDR.
CS Schweiz:
A longer track record of strong and stable earnings and
capitalisation could
provide upside to CS Schweiz's VR, provided it is no longer
constrained at the
same level by large unsecured exposures to Credit Suisse.
Conversely, weaker
capitalisation or asset quality or reduced earnings stability
than we currently
expect, or a downgrade of CS's Long-Term IDR, would put pressure
on CS Schweiz's
VR.
CS Schweiz's Long-Term IDR and DCR could be rated above the VR
if we believe
buffers of qualifying junior debt and internal loss-absorbing
capacity
pre-placed at the CS Schweiz level are sufficient to result in a
significantly
lower risk of default on CS Schweiz's senior obligations than
the risk of the
bank failing. For this to happen we would have to conclude that
CS Schweiz could
reach a higher Long-Term IDR were the buffers in the form of
Fitch Core Capital,
which is unlikely given the close risk correlation with its
parent. Clear
requirements on internal buffers at CS Schweiz ensuring their
permanence would
also be necessary for its Long-Term IDR to be rated above its
VR.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Credit Suisse and CSGAG:
An upgrade to Credit Suisse's or CSGAG's SRs and an upward
revision to the SRFs
would be contingent on a positive change in Switzerland's
propensity to support
its banks. This is highly unlikely in our view, though not
impossible.
CS Schweiz:
The Support Rating is sensitive to changes in our assessment of
Credit Suisse's
ability to provide extraordinary support to CS Schweiz as well
as the importance
of CS Schweiz to the rest of the group.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in the VRs of Credit Suisse or CSGAG. The securities'
ratings are also
sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if
Fitch changes its
assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative
to the risk
captured in the respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a
change in capital
management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory
buffer
requirements, for example.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
CSI's and CSUSA's Long-Term IDRs are sensitive to changes in the
parent bank
Credit Suisse's VR. The subsidiaries' Long-Term IDRs could
benefit from a
one-notch uplift if we believe that sufficient TLAC will be
down-streamed from
the parent to the subsidiaries to recapitalise them sufficiently
in a resolution
event.
We expect internal TLAC requirements to become binding for
Credit Suisse's US
IHC from 1 January 2019. Once regulatory requirements on TLAC
pre-positioning in
the US IHC are in force and the bank commits to pre-placing
these debt buffers,
this could result in CSUSA's Long-Term IDR being upgraded by one
notch and
aligned with Credit Suisse's, if we conclude that the buffers
provide sufficient
additional protection to CSUSA's senior creditors.
Similarly, further clarity on internal TLAC pre-positioning for
CSI or clarity
favouring support from its Swiss parent in a resolution scenario
due to its
unlimited liability status could lead to a one-notch upgrade of
its Long-Term
IDR.
The subsidiaries' IDRs are sensitive to adverse changes in the
parent's
propensity to provide support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Suisse:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A(dcr)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Tier 1 notes and preferred securities: affirmed at 'BB+'
Credit Suisse Group AG:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A-'/'F2'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Additional Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'BB'
Preferred stock (ISIN XS0148995888): affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A(dcr)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Credit Suisse International:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A-(dcr)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Credit Suisse (USA) Inc.:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A-'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Credit Suisse NY (branch):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) Limited
Senior unsecured notes (with TLAC language): affirmed at
'A-'/'F2'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) II Limited
Tier 1 buffer capital perpetual notes: affirmed at 'BB'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) IV Limited
Tier 2 contingent notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016422
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001