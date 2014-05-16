Taiwan's Hon Hai halts Vietnam production for 3 days

BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
HONG KONG May 16 Taiwan contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd has ordered its workers in Vietnam to take a three-day leave of absence beginning on Saturday, the company said in an e-mailed statement on Friday.
Anti-China protests, triggered by a dispute in the South China Sea, have led to vandalism, factory shut-downs and some deaths in several industrial parks in Vietnam.
Hon Hai makes parts for Apple Inc's iPhone, iPad and laptops, as well as computers and servers for Hewlett-Packard Co and Cisco Systems Inc. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
MELBOURNE, April 18 South32 Ltd on Tuesday killed a $200 million deal to buy Peabody Energy's Metropolitan coal mine in Australia after running into competition concerns about supply of coal to local steel makers.
April 17 SharkNinja Operating LLC, the privately held U.S. manufacturer of Ninja blenders and Shark vacuum cleaners, is exploring a sale that it hopes will value it at more than $1.5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.