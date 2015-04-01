版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders machinery equipment

April 1 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.6 billion ($83.17 million) from KLA-Tencor Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$560.6 million from Applied Materials South East Asia

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1BL6u5j ; bit.ly/1CvHClA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2620 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
