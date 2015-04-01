BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders machinery equipment

UPDATE 8-Oil dives 5 pct; OPEC looks unlikely to deepen output cuts
* Slowest demand in China in almost a year (Updates throughout, updates prices, adds quote, adds context)
April 1 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.6 billion ($83.17 million) from KLA-Tencor Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$560.6 million from Applied Materials South East Asia
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1BL6u5j ; bit.ly/1CvHClA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2620 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Slowest demand in China in almost a year (Updates throughout, updates prices, adds quote, adds context)
* Trade union organisations have appointed Glenn Edlund, Maria Herbertsson and Anders Holger-Nilsson as board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Roku inc - twitter live streaming video channel now available on roku devices; premium video content available starting may 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: