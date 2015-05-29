版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 29日 星期五 14:29 BJT

BRIEF-UMC orders machinery equipment worth T$510.8 million

May 29 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$510.8 million ($16.66 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd.

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FdQlXI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6580 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐