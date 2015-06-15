版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion

June 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.74 billion ($56.23 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd.

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1MD6fjC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.9450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

