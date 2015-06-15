BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion

United domestic flights grounded due to 'IT issue'
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
June 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.74 billion ($56.23 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd.
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1MD6fjC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.9450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ