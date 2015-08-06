版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials

Aug 6 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$574 million ($18.16 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6050 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

