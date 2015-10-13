版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.05 billion

Oct 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.05 billion ($32.40 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. and Brillian Network & Automation Integrated System Co., Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1hBORC8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4100 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

