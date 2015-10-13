BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.05 billion

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.05 billion ($32.40 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. and Brillian Network & Automation Integrated System Co., Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1hBORC8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4100 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.