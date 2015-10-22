版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四 14:00 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.17 billion

Oct 22 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.17 billion ($36.07 million) from Tokyo Electron Ltd and Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Gjr9GS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4350 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

