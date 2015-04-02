版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 2日 星期四 14:04 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Screen Semiconductor and KLA-Tencor for T$1.13 bln

April 2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Sys orders equipment from Screen Semiconductor Solutions Co Ltd, and KLA-Tencor Corp for T$1.13 billion ($36.25 million)

Source text in English:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1700 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)

