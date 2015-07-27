版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment for T$1.4 billion

July 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment from Lam Research International Sarl for T$1.4 billion ($44.53 million)

Source text in English:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4400 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)

