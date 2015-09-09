版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's Innolux orders equipment for T$500.8 million

Sept 9 Innolux Corp

* Says orders equipment from Orbotech Asia Ltd for T$500.8 million ($15.37 million)

Source text in English:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5750 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)

