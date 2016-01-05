版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment for T$1.4 bln

Jan 5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment from Lam Research International Sarl for T$1.4 billion ($42.33 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.0750 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

