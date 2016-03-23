版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 14:33 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment for T$2.9 bln

March 23 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment from Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd and Lam Research International Sarl for T$2.9 billion ($89.42 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4300 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐