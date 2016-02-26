版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.3 billion

Feb 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.3 billion ($39.14 million) from SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co Ltd and Lam Research International Sarl

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oE04G8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.2120 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

