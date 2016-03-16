版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$2.85 billion

March 16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.85 billion ($87.02 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, and TEL FSI INC

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1pnmo7c

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

