BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$2.85 billion

Chile launches tap of local bond at 3.80%
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile launched a Ps1trn (US$1.52bn) tap of a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 at 3.80% ahead of expected pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
March 16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.85 billion ($87.02 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, and TEL FSI INC
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1pnmo7c
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile launched a Ps1trn (US$1.52bn) tap of a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 at 3.80% ahead of expected pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
* Navient corp - "allegations of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are unfounded" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Educational Development Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing