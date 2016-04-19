版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$4.6 billion

April 19 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$4.6 billion ($142.97 million) from EBARA Corporation, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co Ltd, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1VzPHkH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1750 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

