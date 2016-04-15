版本:
中国
BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Chen Yuan Co Ltd, Lam Research, Applied Materials

April 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$6.4 billion ($198.15 million)

Source text in Chinese:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.2990 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

