BRIEF-UMC orders machinery equipment worth totalling T$1.9 bln

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.1 billion ($33.66 million) from Tokyo Electron Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$863.1 million from Lam Research International SARL
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1TtGvfN ; bit.ly/1TnOW8V
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6810 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.