公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 15:51 BJT

BRIEF-UMC orders machinery equipment worth totalling T$1.9 bln

May 20 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.1 billion ($33.66 million) from Tokyo Electron Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$863.1 million from Lam Research International SARL

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1TtGvfN ; bit.ly/1TnOW8V

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6810 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

