版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 18:04 BJT

BRIEF-UMC's unit orders machinery equipment worth T$666.7 mln

June 30 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says Xiamen unit orders machinery equipment worth T$666.7 million ($20.73 million) from Lam Research Internationa Sarl

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29cVGKt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1620 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐