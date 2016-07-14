版本:
2016年 7月 14日

BRIEF-UMC's unit orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials, Lam Research

July 14 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says unit orders machinery equipment worth T$2.0 billion ($62.68 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.9070 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

