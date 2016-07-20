BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.1 billion

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.1 billion ($34.34 million) from Entegris Asia LLC Taiwan Branch (U.S.A.) and Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29NygrJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.0280 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.