BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.1 billion

July 20 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.1 billion ($34.34 million) from Entegris Asia LLC Taiwan Branch (U.S.A.) and Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29NygrJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.0280 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

