BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$724 million

Aug 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$724 million ($23.29 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2bevG2W

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0820 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
