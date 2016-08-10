版本:
BRIEF-UMC orders machinery equipment worth T$613.2 million

Aug 10 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$613.2 million ($19.69 million) from Lam Research International SARL

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2aJsQy2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1400 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

